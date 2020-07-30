Underfloor Heating Market Size, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027

Global Underfloor Heating Market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2019 which is expected to grow USD 5.16 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.88%.

Under floor heating is the application of electrical systems or water systems to the floor that is used to generate heat under the flooring. For generation of heat electrical systems use electrical cables. Underfloor heating system is more applicable to the smaller areas like bathroom where water underfloor system requires more space and time to install.

Rise in demand for space heating due to extreme climatic conditions is the driving factor which is expected to propel the global underfloor heating market growth. Furthermore, increase in consumer awareness toward energy conservation is expected to boost the growth of global underfloor heating market. Underfloor heating system is classified into two types such as water system and electrical system. Water system includes pipes, pump, and heat source to warm-up the floor. Also, increase in investments in development and refurbishment of new infrastructure which is expected to rise the demand for underfloor heating during this forecast period.

Market Restraint

However, slower response of underfloor heating than radiator system is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global underfloor heating market. Also, difficulties faced during installation of systems and maintenance of systems will affect the global underfloor heating market.

Market Segmentation

Global Underfloor Heating Market is segmented into type such as Electric Underfloor Heating, and Hydronic Underfloor Heating, by offering such as Hardware, and Services. Further, Global Underfloor Heating Market is segmented into application such as Healthcare, Residential, Commercial, Industrial Sector, Entertainment, and Others.

Also, Global Underfloor Heating Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Electric Underfloor Heating

Hydronic Underfloor Heating

By Offering

Hardware

Services

By Application

Healthcare

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Sector

Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

