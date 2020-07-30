Small Satellite Market Assessment, Opportunities, Insight, Trends, Key Players – Analysis Report to 2027

Small satellites are in reduced size as compared to large satellites in order to lessen the economic cost of launching vehicles. Also, these satellites are more useful than larger ones. Increase in government initiatives and investments will drive the market growth in near future.
Rise in demand for small satellites for earth observations services in various sectors like agriculture, energy, civil engineering, oil & Gas, and others considered as key driving factor which is expected boost the global small satellite market growth. Furthermore, increase in focus on mission cost will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in investments by venture companies which is expected to propel the market growth during this forecast period. In addition to that, as compared to conventional satellites small satellites have shorter development teal, shorter development cycle, and they decreases the manufacturing and lunching cost will fuel the market growth.
Market Restraints
However, lack of dedicated launch vehicles to launch small satellites is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global small satellites market growth. Furthermore, design related limitations and programmatic and scientific risks involved in production of small satellites are some factors which hamper the market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Sierra Nevada Corporation, Singapore Technologies Engineering Limited, Surrey Satellite Technology LTD., Planet Labs Inc, Airbus Defense and Space, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Space Exploration Technologies Corp, Boeing, and Thales Alenia Space
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Minisatellite
- Microsatellite
- Nanosatellite
- Pico-Satellites
- Femto-satellite
By Application
- Imaging & Earth Observations
- Satellite Communication
- Science & Explorations
- Technology Development
- Space Situational Awareness
By End User
- Civil & Commercial
- Government & Defense
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
