Small Satellite Market Assessment, Opportunities, Insight, Trends, Key Players – Analysis Report to 2027

Small satellites are in reduced size as compared to large satellites in order to lessen the economic cost of launching vehicles. Also, these satellites are more useful than larger ones. Increase in government initiatives and investments will drive the market growth in near future.

Rise in demand for small satellites for earth observations services in various sectors like agriculture, energy, civil engineering, oil & Gas, and others considered as key driving factor which is expected boost the global small satellite market growth. Furthermore, increase in focus on mission cost will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in investments by venture companies which is expected to propel the market growth during this forecast period. In addition to that, as compared to conventional satellites small satellites have shorter development teal, shorter development cycle, and they decreases the manufacturing and lunching cost will fuel the market growth.

Market Restraints

However, lack of dedicated launch vehicles to launch small satellites is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global small satellites market growth. Furthermore, design related limitations and programmatic and scientific risks involved in production of small satellites are some factors which hamper the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Sierra Nevada Corporation, Singapore Technologies Engineering Limited, Surrey Satellite Technology LTD., Planet Labs Inc, Airbus Defense and Space, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Space Exploration Technologies Corp, Boeing, and Thales Alenia Space

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Minisatellite

Microsatellite

Nanosatellite

Pico-Satellites

Femto-satellite

By Application

Imaging & Earth Observations

Satellite Communication

Science & Explorations

Technology Development

Space Situational Awareness

By End User

Civil & Commercial

Government & Defense

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

