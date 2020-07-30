Share the gift of good health with Almonds, this Rakshabandhan

August brings with it the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan that celebrates the sibling bond, unwavering support and the promise of protection. Every year, Indians celebrate this special festival with gifts, sweets and the unspoken promise of lifelong protection symbolized by the tradition of tying a rakhi on every brother’s wrist.

One of the biggest highlights of Rakshabandhan is the exchanging of gifts and good wishes. While this year the festivities might be somewhat impacted, that doesn’t mean the spirt of enthusiasm is any less. Additionally,there is the opportunity to safeguard every brother/sister’s health by sharing gifts that will add to his/herwellness during this difficult time. Instead of opting for conventional presents, share a supply of nuts like Almonds which are known to be the gift of good health, and also known to provide a variety of benefits across heart health, diabetes and weight management. In addition, almonds contain several nutrients that support immunity.

Leading Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan said, “I always prefer to share gifts that are thoughtful as they make the celebrations all the more special. For Rakshabandhan this year, almonds will be a part of all the gifts that I will be sharing with my siblings and loved ones. Almonds are a source of several nutrients including vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc etc. that makes them a nutritious and tasty gift which in the long run, will also add to their health.”

Rakshabandhan is a great time to celebrate with family and friends, but for many, this can also translate into a lot of binge eating, snacking and high intake of sweetsthat can lead to bigger health problems over time. With festivities all around, Almonds make for a great substitute and a healthy gifting option that can add more value to our siblings’ lives.

Regional Head-Dietetics, Max Healthcare – Delhi, Ritika Samaddarsaid,“Rakshabandhan is a time when many of us exchange sweets as gifts with our loved ones. But as we all learn to adapt to this new sense of normal, and prepare to celebrate the festival differently this year, let’s also relook at our gifting choices. With several people staying indoors, and working from home, lifestyle diseases like obesity and diabetes are on the rise. By opting for more mindful and healthy gifts like almonds, we can contribute positively to our sibling’s lives. Research shows that almonds, which are a source of protein and high in dietary fiber, can help in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, may improve blood sugar control in people with type 2 diabetes and help lower the blood sugar impact of carbohydrate foods, which affects fasting insulin levels. Therefore, be sure to share the love of Rakshabandhan by sharing almonds.”

According to Madhuri Ruia, Pilates Expert and Diet & Nutrition Consultant, “In this difficult time, taking care of our family and relatives’ health has become of utmost importance. As most of us prepare to celebrate Rakshabandhan virtually while maintaining social distancing, the sharing of gifts is an old tradition that many of us will still follow. I strongly suggest sharing almonds as gifts, since they have a long shelf life and can be stored for long durations. Besides that, since they are packed with a host of nutrients, they will not just contribute to building your brother or sister’s health but to the health of his/her family members. Added to that, almonds are a source of zinc, which plays an important role in growth, development, and the maintenance of immune function, making them all the more important especially during this time.”

Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant said, “Rakshabandhan is a great occasion to show your siblings how much you care for them, and a good way to do that is by sharing gifts that will add to their health. This current situation has highlighted more than ever the need to invest in one’s health, and strive for a better lifestyle. This is especially true for people who have co-morbidities like heart disease, diabetes or high blood pressure which makes them more susceptible. Almonds are a good gifting choice for people who are suffering from any cardiovascular disease (CVD) or are at risk. According to a recent research from King’s College London, snacking on almonds every day improved endothelial function of the arteries and also lowered “bad” LDL-cholesterol – both key indicators of heart health. So be sure to share almonds this Raskhabandhan with your siblings, and make a small yet impactful investment in their overall health.”

Gift your loved ones the blessing of almonds to spread love and good health, this Rakshabandhan.