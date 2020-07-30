Opportunities for the global emission control catalysts market is expected to reach $17.6 billion by 2024

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the emission control catalysts market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, industrial, marine, and locomotive/rail industries. The global emission control catalysts market is expected to reach an estimated $17.6 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are stringent government regulation towards environmental protection, growth in the transportation & industrial sectors, and increasing demand for the diesel oxidation catalysts.

In this market, palladium, platinum, and rhodium metals are used for manufacturing emission control catalysts. Lucintel forecasts that palladium will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period due to excellent catalytic properties such as low cost, high melting point, high density, and corrosion & oxidation resistance.

Within the emission control catalysts market, transportation will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing vehicle production and emission regulations in the European and North American region.

Europe will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to stringent emission regulations like Euro 6, and increasing vehicle production. Lucintel predicts that Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growing transportation and industrialization sectors especially in India and China.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for new cold start concept catalyst and increasing usage of four-way catalysts. Johnson Matthey, BASF, Umicore, Corning Incorporated, Clean Diesel Technology, DCL International, and Solvay are among the major manufactures of emission control catalysts.

Lucintel, the leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global emission control catalysts market by application, by vehicle type, by metal type, by fuel type, by mobility, and by region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Emission Control Catalysts Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis”. This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global emission control catalysts market by application, vehicle type, metal type, fuel type, mobility, and region as follows:

By Application [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Others

By Mobility [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Mobile Emission Control Catalysts

• Stationary Emission Control Catalysts

By Metal Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Palladium

• Platinum

• Rhodium

• Others

Transportation Market by Vehicle Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Light-Duty Vehicles

• Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Transportation Market by Fuel Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Diesel Vehicles

• Gasoline Vehicles

By Region [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• North America

− US

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− Germany

− Spain

− France

− United Kingdom

− Russia

• Asia Pacific

− China

− Japan

− India

− South Korea

− Thailand

• The Rest of the World

− Brazil

− Turkey

− Iran

− South Africa

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global emission control catalysts market by application (transportation, industrial, and others), metal (palladium, platinum, rhodium, and others), vehicle type (light-duty vehicles and heavy-duty vehicles), fuel type (diesel vehicles and gasoline vehicles), mobility (mobile emission control catalysts and stationary emission control catalysts), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?