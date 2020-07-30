Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Strategic Insights and key Business Influencing Factors

Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market was valued at USD 3,500.4 million and is expected to reach USD 5,604.2 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.9% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

Mobile satellite services (MSS) offers communication services for emergency situations. It provides voice, fax, paging, high-speed data, low-speed data and broadcast and video on demand services. The MSS systems can be of geostationary orbit (GEO), medium earth orbit (MEO) and low earth orbit (LEO) systems. The major advantage of using MSS is they provide priority access, global connectivity, access diversity and terrain independence.

Key Market Competitors: Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market

The key players operating in the global mobile satellite services (MSS) market are –

Ericsson

Globalstar, Inc.

Inmarsat

Iridium Communications, Inc.

Orbcomm

Echostar Corporation

Intelsat General Corporation

The other players in the market are Singtel, Viasat, Telstra, Hughes Network Systems, Kongsberg, Ligado Networks, Mitsubishi Electric, Raytheon, Thuraya, TrustComm, Comtech Telecommunications, Harris CapRock Communications, Thrane & Thrane A/S, ViaSat, and many more.

Segmentation: Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market

By Services (Data, Video, Voice, Tracking, Monitoring Services)

(Data, Video, Voice, Tracking, Monitoring Services) By Access Type (Land Mobile, Maritime, Aeronautical)

(Land Mobile, Maritime, Aeronautical) By Vertical (Oil, Gas, Military, Defence, Aviation, Media, Entertainment, Mining, Transportation, Other)

(Oil, Gas, Military, Defence, Aviation, Media, Entertainment, Mining, Transportation, Other) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Landscape: Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market

The global mobile satellite services (MSS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile satellite services (MSS) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Emerging developments in digital technology

Growing demand for mobility

Rising integration demands of satellite and terrestrial mobile technology

Increasing focus of data applications and services

Market Restraint:

Policy and regulatory issue

Congestion of frequency bands and orbits

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global mobile satellite services (MSS) market

Analyze and forecast the mobile satellite services (MSS) market on the basis of services, access type, and vertical

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for services, access type, and vertical

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

