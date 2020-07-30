Middle East And Africa Diabetes Treatment Market Analysis By Product Overview, Sales, Cost and Capacity By 2023

Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market Segmentation:

Middle East and Africa has led to the rapidly growing diabetes market and expected to reach US$ 16.4 million By 2023

Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprise Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational diabetes. On the basis of test, market is segmented into Random blood sugar test, Fasting blood sugar test, Oral glucose tolerance test, Initial glucose challenge test and others. On the basis of devices, it is segmented into Blood glucose monitoring devices, Diabetes management devices, and others. On the basis of treatment market is segmented into Medications, Insulin therapy, Transplantation, Bariatric surgery and others.

Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market Highlights

The Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market has been evaluated as rapidly growing market and it is expected that the market will continue to grow similarly in the near future. This chronic disease can lead to severe medical conditions such as stroke, heart attack or kidney failure. From last two decades, the prevalence of diabetes has increased rapidly in Middle East and Africa region and about 10% of the population is suffering from diabetes. Due to lack of body activity or exercise and eating unhealthy and junk food are leading the growth for the market. In countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and UAE, about 24%, 23%, 22%, 20% and 19% of population is affected by this disease respectively. These countries are among the countries with the highest prevalence of this disease. Many countries are facing the burden of diabetes is mostly because of ageing population while in this region, diabetes is rising in all age groups.

Large portion of younger population is suffering from diabetes which is very serious problem and burden on healthcare system of Middle East and Africa region. Type 2 diabetes is most common type of diabetes in this region and it is observed to be most common in men than women. Increasing number of diabetes patients is key driver for the market. Rising middle class population, increasing per capita income results into increasing expenditure on healthcare services is leading to the growth of the market for diabetes in this region. Top class healthcare infrastructure and facilities, technological advancement and availability of skilled medical professionals plays an important role in growth of this market. Government initiatives and commitment to improve public health are also key drivers for the market. Pharmaceutical and device manufacturer companies are focusing on this market and spending money in R&D to deliver innovative product for the patients which can help them to capture maximum market share.

Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market was about USD 11.6 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 16.4 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market Players:

There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in Middle East and Africa diabetes market are: Abbott (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. (US), sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland)

Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market Regional Analysis:

Considering the scenario of the Middle East and African diabetes market, Saudi Arabia is believed to be the largest market for diabetes. Moreover, the UAE is also growing and is the second largest market for Middle East and Africa Diabetes. On the other hand, Egypt market is expected to grow at significant rate in the Middle East and Africa diabetes market during the forecasted period. Rest of Middle East and Africa is likely to have a limited but moderate growth in the market.

