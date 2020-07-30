MABS Resin Market 2020: Competitive Strategies and Forecast Till 2027 | Global Analysis Report

MABS is referred as Methyl methacrylate-acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, which is an unmistakable design and item thermoplastic with phenomenal straightforwardness, great firmness, great protection and high quality. MABS is classified into various types such as High Impact Grade, High Rigidity Grade, General Purpose Grade, and Others.

MABS is commonly called as undefined thermoplastic. It is copolymer of styrene, butadiene, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate and it has various mechanical properties like higher effect strength and straightforwardness. Increase in demand for MABS resin due to its properties like high effect quality, great compound obstruction, and phenomenal straightforwardness which is expected to boost the global MABS resin market growth.

Market Restraint

However, availability of substitute is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global MABS resin market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global MABS Resin Market is segmented into type such as High Rigidity Grade, High Impact Grade, General Purpose Grade, and Others. Further, Global MABS Resin Market is segmented into application such as Medical devices, Reusable Drinkware, Industrial housing & Covers, Office Accessories, and Toys.

Also, Global MABS Resin Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

High Rigidity Grade

High Impact Grade

General Purpose Grade

Others

By Application

Medical devices

Reusable Drinkware

Industrial housing & Covers

Office Accessories

Toys

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

