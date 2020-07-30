Improve Reading Fluency With See-N-Read Tools

Aurora, IL/2020: Reading fluency is an important learning skill. Some children suffer from dyslexia resulting in underdeveloped reading skills. The online databases such as See-N-Read Reading Tools provide extensive learning tools to help those with learning and reading difficulties in developing better skills.

The website was founded to help children who have difficulties with reading fluency. The endeavor started as a small project and has now grown tremendously as a trusted source of assistance for helping children learn to read.

Products For Improving Reading Fluency

Reading Tools: This set of tools comprises of a “Reading Strip” to assist the reader in staying on a single line without getting distracted. The tool helps in avoiding line skipping and improves reading comprehension.

MemoryMark: This tool is to be used in combination with the reading tool for underlining and highlighting relevant text while reading. It helps in building a child’s interest in reading and makes it easier to revise tasks.

ColorTag: This tool helps to significantly improve reading and writing skills. It simplifies the process of accessing key information by a child. The tool helps a reader to recall the main concept of a passage and not get distracted by irrelevant information.

See-N-Spell: This tool works in tandem with other tools for improving reading fluency. It assists children in overcoming problems with spelling common words. The tool helps strengthen command over the language and also improves a child’s writing skills.

Reasons To Choose These Tools:

All tools are in compliance with the CPSIA (Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act) regulations.

The tools use research-based assistive reading technology.

The tools are suitable for any curriculum or reading material.

Toxic-free materials are used for developing these tools.

