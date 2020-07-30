Global Ride Hailing Service Market Top 5 Competitors, Regional Trend, Application, Marketing Strategy, Outlook Analysis and Forecast

Ride hailing service enables passengers to hail a vehicle using online platforms like Uber, Ola, Grb, and Lyft. It provide as one of the most comfortable means of transportation as it offers door-to-door services. Furthermore, while hailing a ride, information of the passenger and the driver is exchanged and making this service safer than traditional services.

Increase in population in developing countries like India, and China is considered as driving factor which is expected to boost the global ride hailing service market. Furthermore, increase in preference for carpool and bike pool services among regular office commuters is expected to propel the market growth. Moreover, rise in trend of mobility-as-a service will have the positive impact on market growth. For instance, according Bureau of Transportation Statistics the average cost to own and operate vehicle is around USD 8,858 assuming 15K miles traveled every year.

Market Restraints

However, low rate of internet penetration in developing countries is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global ride hailing service market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed Denso Corporation, Uber Technologies, Lyft, Grab, nuTonomy, Gett, Daimler AG, ANI Technologies, and TomTom NV

Market Taxonomy

By Service Type

• E-hailing

• Car Rental

• Car Sharing

• Station Based Mobility

By Vehicle Type

• Two-Wheeler

• Three-Wheeler

• Four-Wheeler

• Others

By Location Type

• Urban

• Rural

By End User

• Institutional

• Personal

By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

