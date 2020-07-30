Global Insulation Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Insulation Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

Insulations serve as protective coatings to a surface or a building from heat, noise, electricity or weathering, depending on the objective of insulation and the type of insulation used. Different materials used to provide insulation include fiberglass, plastic foam, mineral wool, cotton wool and slag wool. Insulation is used in industrial HVAC (Heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) residential as well as non-residential constructions.

Insulation and re-insulation activities in multiple parts of the world are driving the growth of the global insulation market. The increasing price of fossil fuels is calling for the conservation of energy. This is where insulators come into play as they help conserve energy and reduce utility bills.

The key players in global insulation market include:

BASF

Huntsman

Knauf Insulation Group

Owens Corning

Recticel

Bayer

Byucksan

Carlisle Insulation

Dalian Rockwool

Fletcher Building

GAF Materials

Hebei Renqiu Jinglian Group

Johns-Manville

Kingspan Group

Ningbo Firewheel Thermal Insulation & Sealing

Nova Chemicals

Paroc Group

Rockwool Group

Saint-Gobain

Tengzhou City Huahai New Thermal Insulation Material

The Dow Chemical

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Insulation By Product:

Fiberglass

Plastic Foam

Mineral Wool

Other (Including Cotton Wool, Slag Wool, Etc.)

Insulation By Applications:

Residential Construction

Industrial, HVAC, and OEM

Nonresidential Construction

Insulation By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Insulation Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Insulation Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Insulation Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Insulation Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Insulation Market Analysis By Meat Product

Chapter 6 Insulation Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Insulation Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Insulation Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Insulation Industry

