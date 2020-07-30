Glass Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global glass fiber market is promising with opportunities in the transportation, construction, pipe and tank, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and wind energy industry. The global glass fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $9.4 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2023. The major driver for this market is rise in demand for products made of glass composites; these include bathtubs, pipes, tanks, printed circuit boards, wind blades, and automotive parts.

In this market, different types of glass fiber such as E/ECR glass fiber, S glass fiber, C glass fiber and others are used as fiber type. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that E (ECR) glass will remain the largest fiber type by value and volume over the forecast period.

Within the global glass fiber market, transportation will remain the largest market by value and volume over the forecast period due to government regulations, such as CAFE Standards in the US and carbon emission targets in Europe, are putting pressure on OEMs to incorporate lightweight materials to curb the overall vehicle weight.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in construction, transportation, and the electrical and electronics segments. Growing economy, growth in population, and urbanization are the major forces that drive the construction segment, especially in China and India.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the glass fiber industry, include cost optimization and performance enhancement of glass fibers. Owens Corning, Jushi, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC), Johns Manville, Nittobo, Goa Glass Fiber Ltd, Taiwan Glass Group, and Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Co., Ltd. And others are among the major glass fiber manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global glass fiber market by application type, fiber type, product type, manufacturing process, region, and country and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Glass Fiber Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global glass fiber market by application type, fiber type, product type, manufacturing process, region, and country as follows:

By Application Type (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

TransportationMarineWind energyAerospacePipe and TankConstructionElectrical and ElectronicsConsumer GoodsOthers

By Fiber Type (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

E/ECR Glass fiberS Glass fiberC Glass Fiber Others

By Product Type (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis in 2018):

Single end rovingMulti end rovingWoven rovingFabricsCSMCFMDUCSCSOthers

By Manufacturing Process (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Hand lay upSpray upResin infusionPultrusion Injection moldingCompression moldingPrepreg lay upOthers

By Region (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificThe Rest of the World

By Country (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2013- 2024):

USACanadaMexicoGermanyFranceItalySpainUKChinaIndiaJapanTaiwanBrazil

