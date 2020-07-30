Filled Thermoplastics in the Asian Consumer Goods Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of filled thermoplastics market looks promising with opportunities in the Asian consumer appliances, electrical & electronics, power tools and other markets. The filled thermoplastics in the Asian consumer goods market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for consumer goods and increasing use of plastic components to reduce the part weight.

Browse 101 market data tables and 106 figures spread through 234 pages and in-depth TOC on “Filled Thermoplastics in the Asian Consumer Goods Market”

In this market, different types of filled thermoplastics in the Asian consumer goods such as PP, PA, PBT, PC, and others are used as resin. Lucintel forecasts that polypropylene resin based filled thermoplastics will remain the largest segment by value and volume. The growing use of lightweight materials and comparatively lower cost than other thermoplastic resins is likely to drive the consumption of polypropylene based filled thermoplastics over the forecast period.

Within filled thermoplastics market, electrical & electronics will remain the largest application by value and consumer appliances by volume. Electrical & electronics segment is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight plastic materials with higher thermal stability.

In this market, mineral filled and fiber reinforced thermoplastics are the major product types. Mineral filled thermoplastic will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to its wide application area. The reinforced thermoplastics segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for materials with higher performance benefits.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of filled thermoplastics in the Asian consumer goods industry, include continuous innovation and development of new products with low water absorption, higher stiffness, and better thermal performance. BASF, DowDuPont, Lanxess, DSM, Lyondellbasell and Borealis are among the major suppliers of filled thermoplastics in the Asian consumer goods market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the filled thermoplastics in the Asian consumer goods market by application, resin, and material type and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Filled Thermoplastics in the Asian Consumer Goods Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the filled thermoplastics in the Asian consumer goods market by application, resin, and material type as follows:

By Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Consumer AppliancesElectrical & ElectronicsPower ToolsOthers

By Material Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Mineral Filled ThermoplasticsFiber Reinforced Thermoplastics

By Resin Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Polypropylene (PP)Polyamide (PA)Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)Polycarbonate (PC)Others

