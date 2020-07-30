Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors Market Astonishing Growth with Top Influencing Key players- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors Market Epidermal growth factor receptor is a tyrosine kinase receptor which is responsible for cell growth. The uncontrolled cell growth of cancer cells are characterized by high levels of epidermal growth factor receptors caused by mutation in responsible genes for production of these proteins. EGFR inhibitors are the drugs that block the receptors and inhibit the cell growth for a long duration of time. EGFR inhibitors are mostly used for treatment of lung cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer, collateral cancer among others.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 9.6 million deaths are reported in 2018 by cancer which includes lung, prostate, stomach and liver cancer as the most common types of cancers. Epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors are a potent class of drugs for treatment of these major cancers.

Market Drivers

High research and development of novel EGFR inhibitors drives the market growth

Increasing incidence rate of cancer worldwide will drive the market growth

Adoption of harsh lifestyle and rising consumption of alcohol and tobacco increases causes number of cancers; this factor will also uplift the market growth

Increasing geriatric population developing different diseased conditions demand EGFR inhibitors therapies which will boost the growth of the market in the forecast period

Scope of the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors Market

Current and future of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors Market By Application (Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Others), Drugs (Cetuximab, Erlotinib, Gefitinib, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market are AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CULLINAN ONCOLOGY, LLC, TAIHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., Lutris Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Puma Biotechnology, IncApollomics, Inc., Hutchison MediPharma Limited, Genentech, Inc., ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Hutchison China MediTech Limited, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, YUHAN, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. among others.

Key Pointers Covered in the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

