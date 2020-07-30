Critical Care Equipment Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players | General Electric, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Critical Care Equipment Market is crucial for patient care under standard operating conditions and its failure could cause imminent severe injury or death to users or patients. It helps in life threatening illness and injuries which can further create complications from various accidents, breathing problems and surgery. It requires attention by the team of specialists and health care providers in an intensive care unit. Rise in aging population, growth in drug delivery, increasing research and development, prevalence of chronic disease, advanced development in various parameter monitors, and increase in number of health care facilities across the world are increasing the growth of the global critical care equipment market.

Global critical care equipment market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Critical Care Equipment Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in Global Critical Care Equipment Market are Koninklijke Philips N.V, General Electric, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Getinge AB, HEYER Medical AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic, and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Key Pointers Covered in the Global Critical Care Equipment Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Critical Care Equipment Market New Sales Volumes

Global Critical Care Equipment Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Global Critical Care Equipment Market Installed Base

Global Critical Care Equipment Market By Brands

Global Critical Care Equipment Market Size

Global Critical Care Equipment Market Procedure Volumes

Global Critical Care Equipment Market Product Price Analysis

Global Critical Care Equipment Market Healthcare Outcomes

Global Critical Care Equipment Market Cost of Care Analysis

Global Critical Care Equipment Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Global Critical Care Equipment Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Global Critical Care Equipment Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Global Critical Care Equipment Market Competitors

Global Critical Care Equipment Market Upcoming Applications

Global Critical Care Equipment Market Innovators Study

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, B. Braun Melsungen AG announced that they developed the system of Space Infusion Pump Systems with STANLEY Healthcare’s software platform. This system is fully Integrated Automated Infusion Pump Platform with STANLEY Healthcare’s. After this development, the company enhances their credibility in the market.

In August 2017, B. Braun Melsungen AG launched Diacap Pro for the enhancement of care for dialysis patients. After the launch of new product the company enhances their product portfolio.

In September 2016, Medtronic announced the clinical data from Onyx Globe Data to represent the multi center, randomized clinical outcomes in nearly 2000 high bleeding patients. The study provides advances for physicians to determine DAT followed by PCI among high bleeding patients. The evidence for the approval of the product was to help clinicians respond to the needs of better clinical practice. By this approval the company enhances their product portfolio.

Segmentation: Global Critical Care Equipment Market

Global critical care equipment market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on the basis of product type, type of monitoring, patient, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into ventilators, patient monitors, infusion pump, sleep apnea devices, blood warmer, anesthesia machine and defibrillator

In April 2019, the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) granted the 510 (k) approval for software upgrade in Servo-n and Servo-u ventilator platform. Through this approval the company will be able to meet the growing demands of the customers in the U.S in order to support the ARDSnet protocol as well as combined high flow oxygen therapy.

On the basis of patient, the market is segmented into pediatric and neonates, adult and geriatric

In May, 2016 Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched products that include the Children’s Respiration Monitor, the Air Purifier Series 3000 and Air Purifier Series 6000. After the launch of new product the company enhanced their product portfolio.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, acute coronary syndrome, atrial fibrillation, hemodialysis, coronary angioplasty and surgery

Research Methodology: Global Industrial Services Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation.

Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

