COVID 19 Analysis: Coronary Stents Market Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Segments, Growth Drivers And Key Findings

Coronary Stents Market Analysis

Global coronary stents market is projected to touch USD 9,382.63 million at a stupendous 7.81% CAGR over the predicted years (2018-2023). Coronary stents are utilized in angioplasty for making cross-section of blood vessels wider. The stent will reduce the chest pain along with recovering survivability during acute myocardial infarction. Coronary stents are used for treating cardiac diseases namely coronary artery disease, angina pain and myocardial infarction.

There are many factors that is driving the growth of the coronary stents market. Some of these factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include increasing prevalence of CAD (coronary artery disease, innovations in coronary stents, increase in research and development of coronary stems, untapped emerging countries offering new market opportunities, lifestyle change diseases, increasing geriatric population, profound increase in healthcare coverage, advanced medical technologies, development of ICT (information and communication technology) and increase in government investment. On the contrary, factors such as high expenditure of procedures related to coronary stents coupled with accessibility of substitutes for CAD treatment is likely to hinder the growth of the coronary stents market.

Coronary Stents Market Segmentation

Market Research Future report offers an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the coronary stents market on the basis of products and end user.

Based on products, it is segmented into Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds, Bare Metal Stents and Drug Eluting Stents. Of these, drug eluting stent is expected to lead the market during the predicted years owing to its increasing acceptance in better patient compliance, angioplasty procedures in comparison to bare metal stents. The bioresorbable stents is expected to expand at the fastest pace.

Based on end users, the coronary stents market is segmented into specialty centers, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and clinics and others. Of these, hospitals and clinics will have the maximum market share during the predicted years. This will be followed by the ambulatory surgical centers which will expand at the fastest rate.

Coronary Stents Market Regional Analysis

Based on region, the coronary stents market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America will have a lion’s share in the market due to increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases mainly coronary artery disease, arterial blockage, cardiac arrythmia to name a few. Availability of advanced treatment methods and better therapeutic approaches has affected the growth of the market in this region in a positive way. The other factors that is driving the growth of the coronary stents market here include high disposable income, increasing medical awareness among the people here and existence of leading medical device manufacturers in this region. The coronary stents market in Europe holds the second largest share owing to the increasing support by the government for device manufacturers. Also, expansion of the companies geographically has resulted in a broader reach of medical services and products that has brought tremendous change with regards to acceptance as well as implementation of novel procedures and products. The coronary stents market in the APAC region experienced a huge growth due to the increasing development in the medical domain in the developing countries such as China and India. Besides, increasing medical device companies here, increasing research and development expenditure and increasing funding made by the government has resulted in its fastest growth. On the other hand, the coronary stents market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to have minimal growth opportunities.

Coronary Stents Market Competitive Analysis

The coronary stents market is fragmented and highly competitive. The leading companies which have used strategies such as strategic alliances and mergers and acquisitions have gained a competitive advantage. Besides companies are highly focused to create products that are technologically advanced and deliver efficiency and greater accuracy.

Coronary Stents Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the coronary stents market include Terumo Corporation, Stentys SA, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences, Medtronic plc, Elixir Medical Corporation, Cook Medical, R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, and Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG.

