Asia-Pacific Glaucoma Treatment Market Insights, Overview and Product Value | Forecast to 2023

Asia-Pacific Glaucoma Treatment Market Key Players:

The major participants of this Asia pacific glaucoma treatment market are: Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Allergan, Merck & Co., Ocular Therapeutix Inc, pSivida Corp, Icon Bioscience Inc, Amorphex Therapeutics LLC., Ellex, Quantel, Lumenis, and Lightmed and others.

Asia-Pacific Glaucoma Treatment Market Highlights

Glaucoma is the buildup of pressure due to accumulation of eye fluids which may result in permanent blindness due to damage to the eye nerve endings. In fact glaucoma is the second most reason after cataracts causing permanent blindness. Open angle glaucoma (OAG) is the most common type of glaucoma followed by closed angle glaucoma (CAG) and these two accounts for greater than 50% of glaucoma cases. Other types of glaucoma are pigmentary glaucoma, pseudo exfoliation glaucoma and normal-tension glaucoma.

The Asia pacific glaucoma treatment market is growing due to factors such as rising geriatric population and rising cases of diseases such as diabetes. Other market drivers include increasing awareness, growing healthcare expenditure and screening rates.

The constraints of the market are excellent efficacy of the present drugs especially the prostaglandin analogs which are the market leaders. The other constraints are the low penetration of healthcare in poor regions of Asia, the neglect of eye care as compared to other healthcare sectors and the high cost of eye surgeries.

The market developments include the technological advancements in surgeries such as advanced technology glaucoma surgery (ATGS) which involves implant of a drainage device so as to drain the fluids. Micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) drainage implants dominate the advanced technology glaucoma surgery (ATGS) devices and are expected to account for most of the growth.

Another development include goggles that help normalize the difference between intraocular pressure (IOP) and cerebrospinal fluid.

Asia-Pacific Glaucoma Treatment Regional Analysis:

The healthcare sector of Asia Pacific varies immensely by countries. However the Asia Pacific region has lower public sector expenditure and most treatments involve out of pocket expenditure. Further the eye care has been a neglected segment especially in the poor countries of Asia Pacific region. Japan and South Korea are the leading markets while China will be the fastest growing due to rising healthcare expenditure and faster economic growth. Also the presence of strong generics especially in nations like India will lead to volume growth of anti-glaucoma drugs. The surgery market however will see fastest growth in Japan as compared to developing parts of Asia Pacific.

Asia-Pacific Glaucoma Treatment Market has been segmented on the basis of disease indication which comprises Closed Angle Glaucoma (CAG), open angle glaucoma (OAG), secondary glaucoma, congenital glaucoma and other. On the basis of drug class; market is segmented into prostaglandin analogs (PGAS), alpha agonist, beta blockers, cholinergic drugs, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, and others. On the basis of surgery; market is segmented into laser iridotomy, laser trabeculoplasty, aqueous shunt surgery and peripheral iridectomy. On the basis of end users; market is segmented into hospitals and home users

