APAC is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the Intraoperative radiation therapy market

The rising incidence of cancer, technological advancements, and advantages offered by IORT over conventional radiotherapy are the major factors driving the growth of the global market. Additionally, growing clinical trials exploring the use of IORT for various cancer applications is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

What the intraoperative radiation therapy market Looks Like?

The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is projected to reach USD 68 million by 2024 from USD 48 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2024. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the intraoperative radiation therapy market during the forecast period

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Method (Electron IORT, Intraoperative Brachytherapy), Products & Services (Accelerators, Treatment Planning System, Applicators, Afterloaders, Accessories), Application (Breast, Brain) – Global Forecasts to 2024

Intraoperative radiation therapy market, by Method

Electron IORT

Intraoperative Brachytherapy

Intraoperative radiation therapy market, by Product & Service

Products

System/accelerators

Applicators & Afterloaders

Treatment Planning Systems

Accessories

Services

Intraoperative radiation therapy market, by Application

Breast Cancer

Brain Tumor

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Other Cancers (penile cancer, lung cancer, childhood cancer, colorectal cancer, endometrial & cervical cancer, and prostate cancer)

Based on method, the market is segmented into electron IORT and intraoperative brachytherapy. The electron IORT segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the wide range of benefits associated with it, including lesser treatment time, better depth of penetration, and optimal dose homogeneity.

On the basis of product & service, the market is segmented into IORT products and services. In 2019, the products segment is expected to account for the largest market share. The larger share of this segment can be attributed to their growing availability; development of technologically advanced mobile systems/accelerators, treatment planning, and growing applications of IORT products in cancer treatment.

What Drives the intraoperative radiation therapy?

The growth of the global market for intraoperative radiation therapy market is primarily influenced by the following factors:

Growing Global Prevalence of Cancer

Technological Advancements

Advantages of IORT Over EBRT

Geographical growth scenario of intraoperative radiation therapy market :

The large share of North America is attributed to the presence of the large pharmaceutical and biopharma industry. As a result, several companies in North America are engaged in drug discovery activities, which require the maintenance of substantial chemical libraries. Moreover, to maintain the productivity of such innovative drugs and biologics, most of the leading pharma and biopharma companies have started building compound management facilities or contracting external service providers.

