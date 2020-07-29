“Companies in the Industrial Zeolite Molecular Sieves market are vying suggestive steps to tackle the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.”

Overview

Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market size is forecast to reach $4.39 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 5.65% during 2020-2025. Increasing demand for oil and gas processing is expected to drive the market together with increased awareness for the treatment of hazardous organic materials in wastewater. As a manufacturing of liquid and powdered detergents is increasing, the growing demand of detergents is projected to drive demand due to increasing customer hygiene awareness.

Raw Material – Segment Analysis

For many years, the natural zeolite segment has been Zeolite Molecular Sieves primary market. This fulfills a range of essential functions such as natural gas drying and gas stream separation and provides superior dispersion efficiency to lower the rate of gas and liquid diffusion. The rising demand for natural zeolite has been fueled by the oil and gas industry, which is driving the market growth.

End-Use Industry – Segment Analysis

Detergents sector has been the primary market for Zeolite Molecular Sieves for many years at a CAGR of 4.36%. As a result of increased customer awareness of hygiene, rising demand for detergents is expected to rise in the industry. Due to expanding the oil & gas industry, catalysts are projected to be the fastest growing segment in the field of zeolite molecular industry. The rising demand is projected to push market for high-performance catalysts with higher output. This is also used as a wastewater treatment adsorbent and as a gasses separator for other applications. In the period predicted, the growth of the gas-and waste-water processing industry would boost market demand

Geography – Segment Analysis

Europe dominated the Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market share with more than 38.61%, followed by North America and APAC. Regulatory tendency to restrict emissions of greenhouse gases coupled with a robust refrigerant and detergent manufacturing base are expected to increase in fuel in Germany, France, the Netherlands and Belgium. The Renewable Energy Directive (RED), which required 20% of EU bio-energy production by 2020, was adopted by the European Commission in 2009. This policy is expected to increase bio-based chemicals production.

The highest growth in the industry is expected in the Asia-Pacific during the forecast period as the demand for detergents and catalysts increases. Growing focus by many governments on environmental conservation has led to the growing use of zeolites to purify water and gas streams. The rapid industrialization of Latin America is expected to display an above-average growth. Catalysts represented more than 50% of the income share of the market’s largest application segment in the zeolite molecular sieve of Latin America.

Drivers – Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market

Rising Awareness for Treatment of Hazardous Organic Materials in Wastewater

Due to its need for industrial and residential purposes, wastewater treatment has become an extremely challenging issue in recent times. Specific organic compounds, such as pesticides, PCBs, herbicides, phenols, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), aliphatic and heterocyclic compounds, macroporous material are included in the wastewater, thereby influencing the production and living of industrial and agricultural goods. Large concentrations of these pollutants absorb the oxygen available in water and even destroy the natural aquatic environment. Zeolites are the best-known adsorbents, as activated carbon is a high cost for regeneration and growth. Zeolites consist of natural or synthetic hydrated alumino silicate minerals that include alkaline earth and alkaline metals in nature. To remove dyes, inks, and other organic waste from wastewater, zeolites can be used. The rising need for reuse water treatment is driving the region’s Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market.

Challenges – Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market

Threat from Substitutes

Threat from Chemical Composites, Enzymes, and Other Substitutes is likely to hinder the growth of the market.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market. In 2018, the market of Zeolite Molecular Sieves has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market are Tricat Group, Luoyang Jiandong Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Sorbead India, Pingxiang XINTAO Chemical Packing Co. Ltd, N Shashikant & Co., and Patalia Chem Industries, among others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In November 2017, Clariant China signed a MOU with the University of Shanghai to engage in long-term exchange and R&D collaboration.

