Outbreak of COVID-19 to Boost the Growth of Antistatic Agents Market During the Tenure of 2020 to 2027

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Antistatic Agents Market, By Product Type:

• Glycerol Monostearate

• Diethanolamides

• Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

• Others

Global Antistatic Agents Market, By Polymer Type:

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

• Others

Competitive scenario:

Key Players

Major players operating in the global antistatic agents market include, Akzo Nobel N.V., 3M Company, BASF SE, Ampacet Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., Arkema Group, Clariant AG, Croda International plc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kenrich Petrochemicals Inc., and Solvay S.A. among others.

