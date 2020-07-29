Global Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of brain tumor diagnosis and treatment. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market during the period. The global brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Brain tumor is an abnormal growth of cells inside the brain. Brain tumors are classified into two types such as primary and secondary. Primary tumor starts within the brain and secondary tumor develops in the lung, skin, kidney or other parts and spread to the brain. Several method are used for brain tumor diagnosis such as MRI, CT scan, PET-CT scan, EEG, molecular testing. Additionally, surgery, radiation therapy, radiosurgery, chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, immunotherapy is used for its treatment.

Development in Technologically Advanced Product and Therapies Creates Growth Opportunities for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Market

The increasing occurrence of brain tumors (Glioblastoma) across the globe coupled with the growing geriatric population are fueling the demand of brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market. According to the National Brain Tumors Society, nearly 700,000 people in the United States are living with a primary brain tumor, and approximately 78,000 cases were diagnosed in 2016. Additionally, growing public-private partnerships in the healthcare sector creates a positive impact on the diagnostic imaging technique that in turn promotes the growth of brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market.

In addition, increased focus on precision medicine and growing awareness regarding the latest technological advancement in therapies and treatment are primary factors responsible for the growth of market. However, high cost of diagnostic and treatment and less availability of tumor-specific drugs are hampering the growth of brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market. Ongoing development in molecular diagnostics to understand cell biology at cellular level of malignancy. In addition, development in technologically advanced product and therapies creates growth opportunities for brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market during forecast period.

North America is the Dominant Region in Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Market

Among the geographies, North America is the dominant region in brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market. The U.S. accounted for the largest revenue share in this market. The growing inclination towards advanced technologies amongst the population and highly developed infrastructure promotes the growth of market. Furthermore, the rapid rise in the number of people diagnosed with brain tumors and extensive research and development activities fuels the demand of brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market in the North America region. On the other hand, Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to high demand from the countries such as Germany and U.K. The factors such as growing awareness related to advanced technology, high prevalence of brain tumors and rise in geriatric population promotes the growth of brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market.

Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Market: Segmentation

The report on global brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market covers segments such as diagnosis type, treatment type, and product type. On the basis of diagnosis type, the sub-markets include MRI, CT scan, PET-CT scan, EEG, molecular testing, and others. On the basis of treatment type, the sub-markets include surgery, radiation therapy, radiosurgery, chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, and immunotherapy. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include primary brain tumor and secondary brain tumor.

Major Key Players of the Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the brain tumor diagnosis and treatment market such as GE Healthcare, Merck & Co., Inc, AstraZeneca, Carestream Health, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems, Pfizer, Inc, and Toshiba Medical Systems.

