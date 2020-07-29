Dyspepsia Drug Market growing by Increasing Market Share and Forecast to 2026

Dyspepsia drug market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2026. Dyspepsia is also known as indigestion is gastroenterology disorders characterized by persistent or recurrent pain and discomfort or irritation to the stomach lining. Dyspepsia is usually a sign of underlying condition such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), ulcers and gallbladder disease. The patients with dyspepsia may experience burning sensation in the stomach area, severe abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dyspepsia drug market are AstraZeneca, Biogen, KOREA UNITED PHARM INC., Astellas Pharma Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd, ZERIA Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, DONG – A ST, Beactica AB, Xian Janssen Pharmaceutical Ltd, Novartis AG, YUHAN, Abide Therapeutics, Inc, Daewoong Co., Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, RedHill, ADM Biopolis, LUPIN, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and others.

Segmentation: Global Dyspepsia Drug Market

By Classification (Organic Dyspepsia, Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia, Drug Induced Dyspepsia and Others)

(Organic Dyspepsia, Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia, Drug Induced Dyspepsia and Others) By Treatment Type (Medication and Surgery), Drug (Antacids, Antibiotics, H2 blockers, Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), Gastric Prokinetics Agents and Others)

(Medication and Surgery), Drug (Antacids, Antibiotics, H2 blockers, Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), Gastric Prokinetics Agents and Others) By Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable)

(Oral and Injectable) By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacy, Direct Tenders (Retailers and Others)

(Online Pharmacy, Direct Tenders (Retailers and Others) By End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others)

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis: Global Dyspepsia Drug Market

Global dyspepsia drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global dyspepsia drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Growing cases of dyspepsia worldwide boosts the market growth

Rise in prevalence of metabolic disorders like diabetes mellitus and endocrine disorders such as hypothyroid, hyperparathyroid, Addison’s disease, uraemia and others are the conditions which interrupt the digestion which act as a market driver

High prevalence of digestive diseases such as digestive ulcers and gastric erosions also drives the market growth

Chronic consumption of alcohol, smoking and caffeine acts as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Inadequate knowledge about dyspepsia in some developing countries can also hamper the market growth

Expensive screening test or treatment for dyspepsia can also restrict the growth of this market

