Competent Cells Market Analysis – Global Forecast 2022

According to research report the global competent cells market is projected to reach $2.22 billion by 2022 from $1.37 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Advancements in molecular cloning research due to the emergence of new technologies and increasing commercial demand for molecular cloned products and recombinant proteins are the major factors driving the growth of the competent cells market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=265815900

• By type, the chemically competent cells segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

• By application, the cloning segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

• By end user, the academic research institutes segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

• North America to dominate the competent cells market in 2017

Product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships were some of the major strategies followed by key players in the competent cells market. These strategies were adopted by—Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), New England Biolabs (U.S.), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.).

By region, the competent cells market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. The North American region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to increase in the R&D activities in the region.

Get Report Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=265815900

Some of other players operating in the market QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), OriGene Technologies (U.S.), Bioline (U.K.), Zymo Research (U.S.), Beijing TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), GCC Biotech (India), SMOBIO Technology (Taiwan), Source BioScience (U.K.), IBA GmBH (Germany), Genewiz (U.S.), BioDynamics Laboratory, Inc. (Japan), GeneScript Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Life Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Cell Applications, Inc. (U.S.), Delphi Genetics (Belgium), Scarab Genomics, LLC (U.S.), and Yeastern Biotech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com