Biologics Market Size, Business Overview and Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis:

Growing approval of medicines that are patient centric and personalized have added further impetus to the growth of the industry in the forecast period. The state of the medicine sector recently has created ample opportunities for the development of the market. High rates of approval for biologics have been the motivating factors behind the expansion of the market. Increased resistance to conventional drugs has prompted manufacturers to explore and invest in other opportunities. Rising number of market players will prompt improved growth of the market, especially through the forecast period.

The global biologics market is anticipated to touch USD 285,520.4 million at a 6.95% CAGR between 2018-2023, states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Biologics, simply put, are made from materials that come from various living organisms such as animals, humans, and microorganisms, namely yeast or bacteria. Usually, biological products are manufactured, utilizing biotechnology methods or other advanced technologies. They are widely used for providing effective treatment for several complex diseases, including Crohn’s disease, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis, which have limited options for treatment. Biologics is transforming the manner in which physicians treat common conditions that have plagued people for years. They have many potential benefits as; theoretically, they can be customized for hitting particular gene targets in the body.

Numerous factors are propelling the Biologics Market Size Such factors, as per the new Market Research Future report, include unremitting research & development activities, rising regulatory convergence, increasing government initiatives in the healthcare sector, growing demand as well as higher acceptability of innovative therapies, and the emergence of orphan drugs and personalized medicines. Additional factors propelling the growth of the biologics market include improvement in the healthcare infrastructure, rapid urbanization, increasing awareness about the efficacy and performance of biologics, and increasing prevalence of different chronic diseases.

Key Players :

Notable players profiled in the biologics market report include GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Sanofi (France), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Amgen (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), AstraZeneca (UK), and AbbVie, Inc. (US). Key players have incorporated specific strategies to increase their market share, such as acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches.

Market Segmentation:

The Market Research Future report offers a complete segmental analysis of the biologics market based on manufacturing, disease indication, and product.

Based on product, the global biologics market is segmented into gene therapy, growth factors, vaccines, interleukins, monoclonal antibody, and others. Of these, the monoclonal antibody segment will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period for its increasing use for enhancing the body’s immunity system.

Based on disease indication, the biologics market is segmented into diabetes, cancer, psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. Of these, the cancer segment dominated the market in 2018, but rheumatoid arthritis is predicted to dominate the biologics market over the forecast period for the rapid approval of different drugs by the regulatory agencies.

Based on manufacturing, the biologics market is segmented into outsourced and in-house. Of these, the outsourced segment will have the maximum share in the market during the forecast period for the presence of several pharmaceutical companies, especially in developing countries.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the biologics market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will dominate the market during the forecast period. Various factors are propelling the growth of the biologics market in the region, such as investments in new facilities for producing drugs for clinical trials, strong economic growth of Canada and the US, and rapid adoption of manufacturing technologies. It is predicted to touch USD 129,652.7 million at a 4.31% CAGR.

The biologics market in the APAC region will grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Various factors are propelling the growth of the biologics market in the region, such as the changing healthcare sector, increasing geriatric populace, and the presence of different contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) in the region. India is a major contributor in this region for its massive strides in biologics manufacturing.

Industry News

December 2019: Researchers at the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, China, and Duke University, US, have created a platform that will make the biologics production process simpler.

