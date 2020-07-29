Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive lightweight materials market looks promising with opportunities in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The global automotive lightweight materials market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $103.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4% to 6% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers of growth for this market are government regulations concerning fuel economy and emissions, and increasing utilization of lightweight materials by manufacturers. The other major driver is growth of global vehicle production which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period and to reach 113 million units by 2025.

Browse 105 Market Data Tables and 122 Figures spread through 203 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Automotive Lightweight Materials Market- Global Forecast to 2025”

To download report brochure, please go to http://www.lucintel.com/automotive-lightweight-materials-market-2019.aspx and click “report brochure” tab

AHSS, aluminum, plastics, magnesium, and composites are the major material types used in the automotive industry. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the AHSS, aluminum and composites material segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.

Passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle are the major vehicle segments of the global automotive lightweight materials market. The passenger car segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of lightweight materials per vehicle.

Body in White (BIW), powertrain, interior, and exterior are the major application segments of the global automotive lightweight materials market. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the Body in White and powertrain applications will show above average growth during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing use of lightweight materials content per vehicle coupled with stringent government regulations to reduce carbon emissions and to increase fuel efficiency. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of high vehicle production and continued increase of lightweight materials content per vehicle.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of aluminum in chassis and structural applications, advanced manufacturing technology, development of aluminum-air battery, third generation AHSS, and pre-oxidation to galvanize AHSS, development of recycling technologies for plastics and replacement of PA 66 with cheaper and advanced PA 6. The major suppliers in the global automotive lightweight materials market are ArcelorMittal SA, ThyssenKrupp AG, Alcoa Inc., Novelis Inc., Aleris International, Inc., POSCO, DowDuPont, LyondellBasell, Tata Steel Limited, US Magnesium, Owens Corning, Toray, BASF SE, SABIC, and Huntsman.

The study includes a forecast for the global automotive lightweight materials market by material type, vehicle type, application, and region, as follows:

By Material Type ($ Million and million pounds from 2014 to 2025)

AHSSAluminumMagnesiumPlasticsComposites

By Vehicle Type ($ Million and million pounds from 2014 to 2025)

Passenger CarsLight Commercial VehiclesHeavy Commercial Vehicles

By Application ($ Million and million pounds from 2014 to 2025)

BIWPowertrainInteriorExteriorOthers

By Region ($ Million and million pounds from 2014 to 2025)

North AmericaUSCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyFranceRussiaUnited KingdomItalyAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaIndonesiaThe Rest of the WorldBrazilTurkey

This 240-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link http://www.lucintel.com/toc/automotive-lightweight-materials-market-2019.aspx or email us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

Inquiry before buying@ http://www.lucintel.com/pq/automotive-lightweight-materials-market-2019.aspx

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global Management Consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, Growth Consulting, M&A, and Due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Current Press Releases of Lucintel @ http://www.lucintel.com/press-release.aspx