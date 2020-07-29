Ambulatory Services Market Trends, Future Insights and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

Ambulatory service includes diagnosis, observation, consultation, treatment, intervention, and rehabilitation services that often aims at reducing pressure from hospitals.

Factors such as cost-affordability, easy access, increasing government initiatives & private promotions, improved service for disables & frails are decisive factors that can improve the market scenario.

Ambulatory services are defined as medical care procedures or tests carried out in a healthcare facility without an overnight stay for the patient. A new report on the global Ambulatory Care Services Market Trends published by Market Research Future (MRFR), analyzes that this market could clutch to growth at 5.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2025. In terms of money value, the market can be worth USD 3906.8 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Key Players

AmSurg Corp

HCA Holdings Inc

Healthway Medical Group

Surgical Care Affiliates

SurgCenter

Surgery Partners

Trillium Health Partners

Market Segmentation

The global ambulatory services market has been segmented on the basis of type. MRFR’s take on the market surveys various facets of the market in-depth.

By type, the market has been segmented into ambulatory surgery, emergency departments, medical specialty, outpatient departments (OPDs), and primary care offices.

Regional Segmentation

Regional Analysis:

The global ambulatory services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). This segmentation has a better scope for close analysis of the growth pockets, which would allow many players to righty assess their market strategies.

North America has control over 41.2% of the global ambulatory market and the situation is expected to continue in the coming years as well. The growth rate would be around 4.8%. The growth of this region relies heavily on the technological superiority available for the patients, presence of several ambulatory centers, supportive structure provided by governments and various organizations, and high quality and low-cost services. The regional market is also gaining from the presence of the US that has strong expenditure capacity. Regional players are spending well to provide ample scope for healthcare providers and physicians and ensure a better growth for the market.

Europe’s is in the second position and is expected to have a 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The regional features are quite similar to that of North America, which is providing ample traction to the global market.

The APAC market is the fastest growing one and can clock 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period. This is possible mainly due to the increasing availability of funding and infrastructural development. Several emerging economies are having their healthcare sector revamped, which can promote the regional market well.

NOTE : Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.