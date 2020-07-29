Acid Descalers Market Forecast to Reach $7 Billion by 2025

“Growing healthcare, food and beverage, refineries, petrochemical plants, and construction sector across developed and developing nations are also fueling the growth of Acid Descaler Market.”

Acid Descalers Market is forecast to reach $7 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 5% during 2020-2025. The rising need to remove cement, lime scale, concrete, stains, and hard food build-up on kitchen utensils drives the demand for acid descalers across various applications including residential, commercial, and industrial sector. Furthermore, the growing healthcare, food and beverage, refineries, petrochemical plants, and construction sector across developed and developing nations are also fueling the growth of acid descaler market size during the forecast period.

Acid Type – Segment Analysis

Among the acid types, the citric acid segment is projected to witness a highest growth over the forecast period due to growing uses from households and restaurants. Whereas, after cleaning, citric acid will not leave any odor inside the cleaned equipment or machine instead it smells better than the other cleaning acids. Furthermore, citric acid has an excellent metal chelating property, hence can be used in various industries such as food and beverage, automobiles for cleaning wheel and radiator cleaners, and pharmaceuticals. These properties of citric acid will propel the acid descaler market share during the forecast period.

Application – Segment Analysis

Industrial sector has been the primary market for acid descalers during the forecast period. In industry, acid descalers are used to remove machining oils and lubricants, oxides from various metals, and equipment’s cleaning such as reactors, piping, exchangers, boilers, and distillation towers. Besides, the growing industrial sector such as refineries and food processing and water treatment plants globally drives the demand for acid descalers over the forecast period.

Geography – Segment Analysis

APAC dominated the acid descalers market with a share of more than 30%, followed by North America and Europe during the forecast period. China is projected to be the fastest-growing market for acid descalers in Asia Pacific, followed by India and Japan due to numerous number of manufacturers and consumers. Furthermore, due to massive demand from food product producers and suppliers, households, industries, and actively growing construction base in APAC, it will propel the acid descalers market during the forecast period.

Drivers – Acid Descalers Market

Growing housing sector of the world

In the recent past, urbanization has become a basic need to survive for any economy. The total world urban population has increased form a mere 750 million in 1950 to an immense 3.9 billion in 2014. In the near future, the urban population is anticipated to surpass 6 billion by 2050. In such a globalized and urbanized world, there should be space for accommodating the increasing population. Hence, there is an upsurge in the construction of new residential buildings. This impetus has induced the growth of acid descalers. As citric acid descalers is mostly used in kitchens and floor cleaning.

Challenges – Acid Descalers Market

Changes in consumer preferences for eco-friendly products in cleaning

The changes in consumer preference from conventional products to the bio-based products have drastically increased. As bio-based products consist of less chemicals and are made up of natural ingredients, they eliminate the risk of any side effect. The preference shift and less toxic in nature is restricting the demand of acid based descalers cleaning products among the consumers across various sections.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Acid Descalers market. Major players in the Acid Descalers Market are NCH (UK) Ltd, P&G Industries, Arkema, Unilever, Henkel, Clorox, Unical Company Limited, Nutan Chemicals, Church & Dwight, Amway, and Kao Chemicals, Cotey Chemical Corporation, among others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In June 2018, Henkel innovates four new industrial cleaning products. These products are categories under the brand BONDERITE®. Among the four products, Henkel offers BONDERITE® C-IC 90001 acid foam descaler, a highly effective replacement for hydrochloric acid (HCI).

