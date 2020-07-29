130+ New Schools Join Leaders of Evolution’s Global Learning Community

Australia: Leaders of Evolution, a student leadership program & course provider, expertly design, e-learning courses that focus on leadership, life skills and sports coaching for teachers, students, and athletes. Recently 130+ schools joined the Leaders of Evolution as they introduced the “Global Learning Community” free micro-courses for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders of Evolution (LoE) recently extended free micro courses like the global student leadership to assist students and teachers in this challenging time. These free micro-courses are the result of thorough research and the company is proud to launch free enhanced learning opportunities for worldwide schools for the rest of 2020. As a result, more than 130 new schools have joined the course free of cost.

The e-learning service provider has planned courses with some widely held and useful lessons for young leaders in schools, emerging leaders in sport, and future skills of the workforce courses. The objective is to encourage and inspire teachers and students as they adapt to the new standard of distant learning.

The free online micro-courses are user-friendly, career-ready, and leadership development-oriented for the students aged 10-18 years. To avail the benefits, a student has to follow the below-given instructions:

LoE has provided a free toolkit that has 21 resources and activities for both teachers and students. It is aimed at enhancing their ability to change and adapt the way they do things in such a short period, and further value the remote teaching experience.

About the Company:

Leaders of Evolution are passionate about education. They expertly design and deliver technology-enhanced e-learning courses focused on leadership, social and emotional learning, career readiness and sports coaching for students, teachers, athletes, coaches and the wider community. Leaders of Evolution is collaborating with like-minded educators to connect with 100,000 global learners by 2025.

