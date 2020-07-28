To support all employers during Covid19, Retensa gives companies free global access to Employee Mental Wellness Toolkit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New York, NY, July 2020 –

People avoid change. In the last few months, everyone across the globe were shoved out of their comfort zone – from going for a run in the park, to buying groceries, to the little things we took for granted. Like toilet paper. As we all try to adapt to this “new abnormal”, mounting stress is carried into work. Employee wellbeing now confronts every employer in every country like never before. Although its relevance increased in recent years, the current global health event forced employers to rethink the importance of understanding employees’ state of mental health and overall wellness. Right now, employees are experiencing significant change with perpetually elevated anxiety and stress. Extensive research indicates that happier employees increase productivity from 12% – 20%. As stress increases, performance, customer service, and product quality plummets.

To address this reality, capturing and addressing employee’s mental health will be a top business issue for the next 6 to 12 months at almost every company, in almost every country on the planet.

To connect, communicate, and support organizational leadership and employees during this unprecedented event, leading employee retention experts, Retensa now provides companies an Employee Wellness Toolkit for Free. Actionable workforce insights don’t come by chance. They come from data-based intelligence. Now every employer can leverage the 20 years of research from the skilled Organizational Psychologists and Data Analysts at Retensa. With the free employee wellbeing survey now included, any organization of any size, has the tools of the experts to eliminate assumptions, identify disengaged employees, and take action.

Every employee has a voice. During this turmoil, Retensa wants to help every company leader, to ensure their employees are heard, helped, and have what they need to feel safe.