Report Explores the Global Rotary Pump Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Growing Use of Refrigeration Heating and Air Conditioning in Several Residential and Commercial Area Provide A Growing Demand

A rotary pump can handle almost any liquid that does not contain abrasive and hard solids, including viscous liquids. They are simple in design and efficient in handling flow conditions that are usually considered to low for the economic application of centrifuges. The rotary pump available in different types such as lobular, cam-and-piston, internal-gear, screw, and vane pumps.

The main applications of rotary pumps are in refrigeration heating and air conditioning. They are also used as pumps carrying out high viscosity substances that transfer lubricating oil. The different rotary pump such as lobe-type, flexible-vane or screw pump is generally used for high viscosity or metering.

The growing investment in the non-oil sector, expansion wastewater management, water recycling, and the adoption of newer technologies in agriculture to increase productivity are driving the rotary pump market.

Furthermore, the advanced features of rotary pumps such as their ability to transport harmful chemicals without damaging the environment, useful in process manufacturing that provides a growing demand for the market.

Additionally, the growing use of refrigeration heating and air conditioning in several residential and commercial area provide growing demand for the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices are hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, the rapidly growing oil & gas and chemical industry provides a growth opportunity for the rotary pump market.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate

Geographically, the rotary pump market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Row. The Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the rotary pump market owing to the expansion of various end-user industries such as power, mining, wastewater, and chemicals.

Further, the growing population and rapid urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region are increasing demand for oil & gas, electricity, and chemicals in developing economies such as India, Indonesia, and China which contribute to the demand and growth of the rotary pump market.

Report on Global Rotary Pump Market Covers Segments Such As Product Type, Industry, and Distribution Channel

On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include gear pump, progressive cavity pump, screw pump, lobe pump, and moving vane pump. On the basis of industry, the sub-markets include chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, power generation, water & wastewater, machinery industry, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include online and offline.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as CIRCOR International, Tushaco Pumps, SPX Flow Technology Sweden AB, Dover Corporation, Colfax Corporation, Xylem Inc, IDEX Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Viking Pump, and Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH.

