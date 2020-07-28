Position Sensor Market Set to Grow at Healthy CAGR of 8.03% by 2026

position sensor market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.03 % in the forecast period of 2020-2026. A position sensor is a tool used for location detection where displacement, range, location or duration is used for automating, testing or monitoring procedures. It can be either an exact or partial position sensor. It is used in computer game joysticks, hard drives & CD / DVD disks, driving gears, automotive and technology. Position sensors are suitable in a broad range of automotive and manufacturing use including location sensing of the steering wheel, wave rate sensing, and engine codec of transport.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global position sensor market are Honeywell International Inc., SICK AG, TE Connectivity, MTS Systems Corporation, ams AG., Vishay Intertechnology, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Bourns, Inc., Allegro MicroSystems, LLC, Renishaw plc., HEIDENHAIN, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Novotechnik U.S. Inc.,, PIHER SENSORS AND CONTROLS SA., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Broadcom., General Electric, Methode Electronics., ifm electronic gmbh
Segmentation: Global Position Sensor Market
- By Types (Linear Type, Rotary Position Sensors, Other Sensors)
- By Contact Type (Non-Contact Type, Contact Type)
- By Output (Digital Output, Analog Output)
- By Application (Machine Tools, Robotics, Motion Systems, Material Handling, Test Equipment, Others)
- By End-User (Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace, Packaging, Healthcare, Electronics, Others)
Competitive Analysis: Global Position Sensor Market
Global position sensor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of position sensor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers:
- Growing attention of manufacturing industry on precise measurements and complete review is driving the growth of the market
- Rising acceptance of position sensors in Aerospace industry is propelling the growth of the market
- Increasing request for position sensors for current automobiles industry is boosting the growth of the market
- Strongly specialized solutions for critical military operational requirements is contributing to the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Huge expense for purchasing position sensor is hindering the growth of the market
- Lack of methods for measuring position sensor quality norms is restricting the growth of the market.
- The absence or unavailability of products in the market is restraining the market growth
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
