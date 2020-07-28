Packaging Adhesives Market Major Impacting Factors to Growth of the Industry by Key Players

Global Packaging Adhesives Market was valued at USD 11.68 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 148 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.6%.

Packaging adhesives are manufactured with the help of various technologies such as solvent-based, water-based, hot melt, and others. They are widely used in various applications like Folding Cartons, Labeling, Boxes & Cases, Flexible Packaging, and Others. Rise in awareness regarding among the people and eco-friendly nature of packaging adhesives will increase the demand for packaging adhesives across the globe.

Increase in awareness regarding food safety among the consumer is the key driving factor which is expected to propel the global packaging adhesives market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand from food & beverages industry due to growing population, rise in disposable income, and changing dietary requirements will have the positive impact on global packaging adhesives market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for flexible packaging in food and beverage industry is expected to drive the global packaging adhesives market growth during this forecast period. In addition to that, innovative and advanced processing methods developed for increase in shelf life of food product is boosting the packaged food industry growth, which is expected to increase the demand for packaging adhesives in the market.

Market Restraints

However, Government rules and regulations and restriction on use of some raw materials are the challenging factors for growth of market which are expected to hamper the global packaging adhesives market.

Market Segmentation

Global Packaging Adhesives Market is segmented into technology such as Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Hot Melt, and Others. Further, Global Packaging Adhesives Market is segmented into application such as Folding Cartons, Labeling, Boxes & Cases, Flexible Packaging, and Others.

Also, Global Packaging Adhesives Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Solvent- Based

Water-Based

Hot Melt

Others

By Application

Folding Cartons

Labeling

Boxes & Cases

Flexible Packaging

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

