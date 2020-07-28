Managed Mobility Services Market COVID – 19 Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Managed Mobility Services Market Highlights:

The global managed mobility services market and its growth is depending on many factors significantly, which is expecting growth at 44% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR).

The crucial driver for the immense growth of managed mobility services is the escalating adoption of BYOD (Bring-Your-Own-Device) policies across various industries globally. Organizations are adopting BYOD policies to improve productivity without compromising security and privacy in the workplace. Escalating dependency on IT services for enterprise operations has also compelled organizations to look for alternatives to outsource their non-core activities. Managed mobility services are one of them, and due to its vast popularity, the market of it is riding heaps and bounds on the global note.

The Managed Mobility Services Market is further forecasted to witness a healthy growth rate in the next five years as more organizations understand the importance and advantages of outsourcing their non-core operational activities. However, the factor of low adoption of managed mobility in developing nations of the world can pose as a hindrance to the development of the global managed mobility services market and hinder the future stream of the growth as well.

The global managed mobility services market has been further studied among the segments of type and end-user. Depending on the type segment, the market has included application management, mobile device management, support, security management, and maintenance. Among these, security software is gaining all the notions as it is being adopted by the IT department of a business to monitor, manage, and secure employees’ devices from theft and other malicious attacks. The mobile devices segment is also rising as it is deployed by employees across multiple mobile service providers. The mobile device management segment is expected to acquire the largest market share. Owing to the rise in the adoption of BYOD among organizations, it is gaining tremendous competitive advantages. Furthermore, the security function is also probable to demonstrate a considerable rise in the growth opportunities with an elevated CAGR during the forecast period.

Depending on the end-user segment, the market has included hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, media & entertainment, retail, financial services, transportation, and consumer utility services, travel & hospitality, and more.

Top Market Contenders:

The companies actively participating in the world managed mobility services market are adopting useful business strategies to stay spirited. Top market contenders and new players are acquiring local ones for business expansion. Other business plans, such as joint ventures and collaborations, are serving prominent vendors to strengthen their presence in emerging markets and expand product portfolio. A few companies discussed in the report of MRFR include Wipro Ltd., Orange S.A, IBM Corporation (U.S.), Telefónica S.A, Fujitsu Ltd, AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Vodafone Group PLC, Deutsche Telekom AG, StarHub, Singtel, Maxis Bhd, Celcom Axiata, Accenture Plc, PLDT(Smart), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Regional Framework:

As per the regional analysis, the global managed services market has also been studied among various vital regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for managed mobility services, principally owing to a robust, accessible consumer base that will drive demand for managed mobility services. The region has a considerable scope of managed mobility services, particularly in the electronics manufacturing sector, owing to the escalating integration of AI and cloud technologies. In fact, the retail, healthcare, and life sciences industries are also probable to feature growth possibilities during the forecast period. The retail industry is expected to develop in support of increasing the purchase power parity of the population.

To add some more details, the growth of managed mobility solutions in China is, however, likely to be driven by the expansion of the industries and the factors such as government initiatives to improve technology implementation in the industries along with increasing R&D investment. Such growth of managed mobile solutions in several industries is estimated to be driven by the rising usage of mobile solutions in the office spaces and the high adoption of BYOD policies.

Managed Mobility Services Market Segmentation:

The managed mobility services market has been segmented on the basis of function, organization size and vertical. The vertical segment is further bifurcated into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, retail, education and others.

Managed mobility services market is new and undergoing technical advancements. Owing to this, it is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

