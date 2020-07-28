Global Plant Growth Regulators Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Plant Growth Regulators Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

Plant growth regulators are natural or synthetic chemicals, which modify or control plant growth such as leave formation, ripening of fruit etc. They are complementary to the plant hormones produced naturally by plants. In the modern day agriculture, they are finding an extensive application by giving the farmer a control over plant growth. They are also specialized to enhance features like stress tolerance and drought resistance to plants, thus improving their chances of yielding in difficult conditions.

They are very popular among row crops, cotton, turf, fruits and grasses. Besides, they also find application in the pharmaceutical industry. They are of different types depending on the kind of hormonal group they belong to such auxins, cytokinins, ethylene, gibberellins, abscisic acids and others such as mepiquat chloride.

Europe leads the global plant growth regulators market followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. The production of plant growth regulators is presently limited to a few companies. Amongst them, the ones leading.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



Browse the complete Global Plant Growth Regulators Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/202-plant-growth-regulators-market-report

The global plant growth regulators market include:

BASF

Bayer CropScience

Crop Care Limited

DuPont

NuFarm Limited

Redox Industries Ltd

Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co Ltd.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Plant Growth Regulators By Plant Hormones Groups:

Auxins

Cytokinins

Ethylene.

Others [Including Gibberellins And Abscisic Acid (ABA)]

Plant Growth Regulators By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

Download Free Sample Report of Global Plant Growth Regulators Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-202

The Global Plant Growth Regulators Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Plant Growth Regulators Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Plant Growth Regulators Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Plant Growth Regulators Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Plant Growth Regulators Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 6 Plant Growth Regulators Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Plant Growth Regulators Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Plant Growth Regulators Industry

Purchase the complete Global Plant Growth Regulators Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-202

Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Plant Extracts Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

Global Agriculture Equipment Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: sales@decisiondatabases.com

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/