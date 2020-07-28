Global Phosphatic Fertilizers Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Phosphatic Fertilizers Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

Phosphatic fertilizers are produced using the phosphates reservoirs found in a variety of rocks with the help of sulfuric acid. These fertilizers are very useful acidic soil apart from other types of soils. Phosphorous is an essential element for root and seed development as well as the maturation of plants, hence their fertilizers are a very essential component of the modern agricultural practices. Phosphorous enhances the production of grains as well as forage and thus constitute one of the important elements for the growth of a plant along with nitrogen and potassium.

With the exponentially increasing world population, the pressure to get the maximum yield out of the available arable land is increasing tremendously. This demands use of modern agricultural techniques on the arable land such as the usage of fertilizers. This ideology is promoting the production and usage of varied fertilizers, phosphatic fertilizers in particular. However, production costs of these fertilizers are a possible constraint to the growth of this market. However, new techniques are coming up which can make the production process much more economical.

Asia-Pacific leads the Phosphatic Fertilizers market followed by Latin America and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The key players in the global phosphatic fertilizers market include:

Yara International ASA

Agrium Inc

Coromandel International Ltd

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan

CF Industries Holdings Inc

Eurochem

OCP

Mosaic

ICL

Phosagro.

SEGMENTATION IN THE REPORT:

Phosphatic Fertilizers By Types:

Diammonium Phosphate

Monoammonium Phosphate

Superphosphate

Others

Phosphatic Fertilizers By Crops:

Grain & Oilseed

Fruit & Vegetable

Other

Phosphatic Fertilizers By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

MEA

The Global Phosphatic Fertilizers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Phosphatic Fertilizers Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Phosphatic Fertilizers Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Phosphatic Fertilizers Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Phosphatic Fertilizers Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Phosphatic Fertilizers Market Analysis By Crops

Chapter 7 Phosphatic Fertilizers Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Phosphatic Fertilizers Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Phosphatic Fertilizers Industry

