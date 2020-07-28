Global Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global allergic rhinitis drugs market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of allergic rhinitis drugs. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the allergic rhinitis drugs market during the period. The global allergic rhinitis drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Allergic rhinitis, or hay fever, is an allergic reaction to specific allergens. An allergen is an innocuous substance that causes an allergic reaction. This condition is usually caused by dust, animal dander, pollen, and certain food ingredients. Allergic rhinitis and sinusitis are related to each other, as allergic rhinitis blocks the nose, which in turn blocks the sinuses.

Rise in the Awareness About Allergic Rhinitis and High Usage of Tobacco are Some of the Factor Driving the Growth of the Market

The market is expected to grow due to variety of drugs and nasal sprays are developed by manufacturers for the treatment of allergic rhinitis in the coming years. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) estimates at least 50 million people in the US are affected by nasal allergies from which 30% of adults and 40% of children, in 2015. Increase in the occurrence of allergic rhinitis is likely to boost the growth of this market growth. Furthermore, Rise in the awareness about allergic rhinitis and high usage of tobacco are some of the factor driving the growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Be the Largest Market for Allergic Rhinitis

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for allergic rhinitis. High incidences of allergic rhinitis in regions like the US, Canada, and other part of North America. In 2017, Catalent Pharma Solutions Limited received approval for Odactra drug, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the first allergen extracts to be administered under the tongue (sublingually), to treat house dust mite (HDM)-induced nasal inflammation (allergic rhinitis), with or without eye inflammation (conjunctivitis), for people aged between18 and 65 years. Pediapharm Inc. launched an advanced allergy medication – Rupall, in a tablet and oral form, in 2017, which is a first prescription antihistamine with three indications namely, symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR), perennial allergic rhinitis (PAR), and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), for children and adults aged 2 years and above suffering from the allergy.

Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market: Segmentation

The report on global allergic rhinitis drugs market covers segments such as, class of drugs and route of administration. On the basis of class of drugs, the global allergic rhinitis drugs market is categorized into immunotherapies, intranasal corticosteroids and antihistamines. On the basis of route of administration, the global allergic rhinitis drugs market is categorized into intranasal, oral and parenteral.

Key Players in the Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global allergic rhinitis drugs market such as, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Sanofi, Alcon, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Belcher Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Novartis and Pfizer.

