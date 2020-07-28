Gestational Diabetes Market Size, Global Insights and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Changing lifestyle and dietary habits are triggering the occurrence of various diseases and disorders during pregnancy. Gestational diabetes is one such disorder that leads to high blood sugar level in pregnant women with no medical history of diabetes. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a detailed report stating that the global Gestational Diabetes Treatment Market Forecast is marked to expand moderately at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Antares Pharma (the U.S.), INJEX Pharma AG (Germany), 3M (the U.S.), Eli Lilly (the U.S.), Biocon (the U.S.), Sunpharma (India), Sanofi (France), Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Abbott (the U.S.), AstraZeneca (the U.K.), Novartis (Switzerland), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Merck & Co. (the U.S.), Pfizer (the U.S.), Akros Pharma (the U.S.), Amgen (the U.S.), Adocia (France), Peptron (South Korea), and Takeda (Japan)

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid rise in the number of women suffering from gestational diabetes as a result of obesity caused due to sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits are inducing high demand for advanced diagnostic and monitoring solutions, which in turn is propelling the expansion of the global gestational diabetes market. Increased awareness regarding the effects of gestational diabetes on the newborn babies and rise in research and development activities are also fueling the growth of the global gestational diabetes market. However, lack of awareness and poor healthcare facilities available in the underdeveloped areas are likely to act as restraining factors on the expansion of the global gestational diabetes market during the assessment period.

Market Segmentation:

The global gestational diabetes market has been segmented on the basis of types, administration, treatment, and end users. Based on types, the gestational diabetes market has been segmented into type A1, type A2, and others. Based on administration, the gestational diabetes market has been segmented into oral, intravenous, and other. Based on treatment, the gestational diabetes market has been segmented into monitoring, drug treatment, and non-pharmacological treatment. The monitoring segment has been sub-segmented into urinary glucose testing, oral glucose tolerance test, and others. The drug treatment segment has been sub-segmented into insulin, sensitizers, SGLT-2 inhibitors, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, and others. Based on end users, the gestational diabetes market has been segmented into hospital, retail pharmacy and other.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global gestational diabetes market has been segmented into four major regions such as the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas project dominance over the global gestational diabetes market owing to the increased rate of obesity as result of sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits, presence of large number of female population addicted to smoking, high healthcare expenditure and availability of advanced monitoring procedures in the well-developed healthcare sector of this region. The Europe region commands the second largest share of the global gestational diabetes market owing to the availability of funding for research and development, presence of huge patient population and increased disposable income of the population in this region. Rising awareness regarding the symptoms and effects of gestational diabetes and rapid development of healthcare sector in the emerging economies are fueling the expansion of the gestational diabetes market in the Asia Pacific region. Lack of awareness and poor economic conditions are restraining the growth of the gestational diabetes market in the Middle East and Africa region.