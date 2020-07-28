Edible Packaging Market Size will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future | Global Forecast Report by 2027

Global Edible Packaging Market was valued at USD 536 million in 2019 which is expected to grow USD 678 million by 2027, at a CAGR 4.6%.

Edible packaging is used for wrapping and coating various pharmaceutical products and food products to extend their shelf life. Edible packaging is made up with various materials such as Lipids, Polysaccharides, Proteins, Composite Films, and Surfactants. Improvement in mechanical properties like permeation, migration, and minimization of respiration in fruits and vegetables, enhancements of sensory properties like sheen, limitation in movement of moisture and other gases, extension of shelf life, and provide antimicrobial or antioxidant properties, these the main advantages of the edible packaging.

Increase in demand for processed food product and growing hygiene concerns among peoples are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global edible packaging market growth. Furthermore, rise in partnership activities by key players is expected to propel the global edible packaging market. For instance, in June 2016, MonoSol Company had partnered with food grade film customer Dicosia for development of edible packaging of the food and beverage products in pouches. Moreover, Ban on plastics, and increase in awareness regarding environmental concerns are expected to fuel the global edible packaging market growth.

Market Restraints

However, high cost of edible packaging and its limited use is act as challenging factor for growth of global edible packaging market. Also, storing and shipping of food products with edible packaging can create health issues is expected to hinder the global edible packaging market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Edible Packaging Market is segmented into source such as Plant, and Animal, by material type such as Lipids, Polysaccharides, Proteins, Composite Films, and Surfactants. Further, Global Edible Packaging Market is segmented into end user such as Pharmaceuticals, and Food & Beverages.

Also, Global Edible Packaging Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

