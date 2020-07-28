Asset Management in Chemical Industry Market Astonishing Growth with Top Influencing Key players | Scalable, Micro Focus, Ivanti,Snow Software.

Asset Management in Chemical Industry Market is a technological offering provided by information technology organisations and software providing companies, where this technology helps to monitor the assets and stock of commodities. They also process the production methods and manufacturing processes of the company, whether they are being produced with the proper compliances and regulations proposed by the authorities.

Global Asset Management in Chemical Industry Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand from the chemical industry for software management services and software.

Competitive Analysis: Global Asset Management in Chemical Industry Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in Global Asset Management in Chemical Industry Market are FIS. Empowering the Financial World; Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.; SimCorp A/S; CreditPoint Software; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; softTarget; FundCount; eFront; Scalable; Micro Focus; Ivanti; Snow Software; Flexera; Certero; Broadcom; Symantec Corporation; Aspera Technologies Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft; ServiceNow and Cherwell Software, LLC.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. announced the acquisition of fund regulatory reporting services from PivotData, LLC and Sol Hedge, LLC. These acquisitions will enable Broadridge in enhancing their reporting capabilities and provide their consumers in providing appropriate data to the authorities.

In September 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP announced that they had merged with Micro Focus. This merger will combine two of the major software providers globally and enable them in providing expanded levels of software solutions and services to them.

Scope of the Asset Management in Chemical Industry Market

Global Asset Management in Chemical Industry Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Application (Portfolio Management, Compliance, Risk Management, Client Statements & Reporting, Trade Order Management, Workflow Automation, Benchmarking, Cash Flow & Accounting), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

