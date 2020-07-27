Respiratory Disease Testing Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Respiratory Disease Testing Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global respiratory disease testing market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of respiratory disease testing. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the respiratory disease testing market during the period. The global respiratory disease testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13394

The growing number of people suffering from chronic diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, pneumonia, and asthma are the major factors for the growth of the respiratory disease testing market. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, nearly 251 people were suffering from COPD and related diseases in 2016. As said by the World Health Organization, COPD will become the third leading cause of death worldwide by 2030. Besides, about 8.7 million people are suffering from TB across the globe and 50 million fight with occupational lung diseases annually.

Furthermore, the growing elderly population, susceptible to respiratory problems also boosts the demand for the respiratory disease testing market across the globe. However, increasing costs for testing devices may hamper the growth of the respiratory disease testing market. Moreover, the adoption of imaging technologies, such as Computed Tomography in COPD diagnosis creates an opportunity for the growth of the respiratory disease testing market across the globe.

In terms of region, the global respiratory disease testing market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all regions, North America is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growing incidences of respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and other respiratory infections. Furthermore, the growing popularity of portable devices such as advanced spirometers and noninvasive ventilators also boosts the growth of the market in the North American region.

Asia-Pacific is Estimated to Grow at a Beneficial Rate Over the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a beneficial rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to improving health care infrastructure and growing patient awareness regarding the availability of diagnostic procedures. The increasing occurrence of respiratory diseases, booming medical tourism industry and growing investments by market players in the region are some other factors anticipated boosting the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global respiratory disease testing market covers segments such as product and end-user. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include imaging tests, respiratory measurement, blood gas test and other products. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, clinical laboratories, and other home care facilities.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-respiratory-disease-testing-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, CareFusion Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Healthcare, ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Medtronic, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, and CARESTREAM MEDICAL.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the respiratory disease testing.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.