Pulmonary Drugs Market 2019 : Global Industry Growth, Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Pulmonary Drugs Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global pulmonary drugs market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of pulmonary drugs. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the pulmonary drugs market during the period. The global pulmonary drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

Pulmonary drugs are used in the treatment of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, and other pulmonary disorder. Pulmonary drugs help to provide medications for pulmonary disorders. In pulmonary drug delivery inhalation of the drug, the formulation is through the mouth and the main purpose of this drug delivery route is deposition of the inhaled pharmacological agent in lower airways.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drives the Growth of Pulmonary Drugs Market

Growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drives the growth of pulmonary drugs market. Worldwide, more than 300 million people suffer from asthma or Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD). Asthma is the most common chronic disease worldwide mainly its affection is increasing in children. Further, pulmonary drug delivery technologies are advancing very rapidly owing to increasing adoption of the pulmonary route as an alternative to oral and parenteral delivery methods in the pharmaceutical industry.

Numbers of new pulmonary drug candidates entering the drug development pipeline are increasing and these advancements in pulmonary drug delivery technologies are attracting new players and new investment. These factors boost the growth of pulmonary drugs market. Furthermore, the rising incidence of lung diseases and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases owing to the increase in tobacco smoking contribute to the growth of pulmonary drugs market. However, less awareness regarding pulmonary drugs delivery may hamper the growth of pulmonary drugs market.

North America Dominated the Pulmonary Drugs Market

Among the geographies, North America dominated the pulmonary drugs market. According to the global asthma network, asthma affects around 339 million people in all regions of the world. Among these, 22 million persons affected by asthma in the United States. Increasing geriatric population in the United States coupled with increasing demand for pulmonary drugs that in turn fuel the growth of pulmonary drugs market in the North America region. The United Nations (UN) has included asthma in all its NCD deliberations. Growing prevalence of asthma, government initiatives for the reduction in the treatment costs, these factors contribute to the growth of pulmonary drugs market in the North America region. Furthermore, in Asia Pacific, increasing expenditure on healthcare fuels the growth of pulmonary drugs market. Ongoing initiatives and product guidance from European Medicines Agency, International Standards Organization standards for drug delivery devices, draft pharmacopeia monographs of the US FDA to boost the growth of pulmonary drugs market in several regions.

Pulmonary Drugs Market: Segmentation

The report on global pulmonary drugs market covers segments such as drug class, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of drug class, the sub-markets include long-acting beta2-agonists (LABA), short-acting beta2-agonists (SABA), anticholinergics, inhaled corticosteroids (ICS), antihistamines, vasodilators, and other drug class. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include pulmonary arterial hypertension, cystic fibrosis, asthma & COPD, and other applications. On the basis of distribution channel, the sub-markets include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and other distribution channel.

Pulmonary Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Others.

