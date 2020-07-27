Polypropylene Compound Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global polypropylene (PP) compound market is promising with opportunities in the automotive, appliances, consumer electronics, industrial, and packaging industries. The global polypropylene compound market is expected to reach an estimated $11.7 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are growth in demand for light weight vehicles, and increasing demand for PP compound in appliances and consumer electronics industries.

In this market, different types of polypropylene compound such as homo polymers, random copolymers, and impact copolymers are used as polymer type. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the homo polymer segment will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to low cost and high temperature resistance properties.

Within this market, polypropylene compound for automotive is expected to remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to growth in automotive production and increasing plastic content per vehicle. Lucintel predicts that the consumer appliances segment will witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to growing middle class population and increasing adoption of smart appliances.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in automotive, consumer electronics and appliances production.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the polypropylene compound industry, includes development of eco-friendly polypropylene compounds. LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Borealis, Spartech, Washington Penn, Kingfa, Sparsh Polychem, Ravago, Sumitomo Chemical, and SABIC and others are among the major polypropylene compound manufacturers.

