Insulin Pumps Market Analysis: Emerging Technologies, Competition & Strategies of Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast By 2023

Regional Analysis

By region, the global insulin pump market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will lead the market over the forecast period for the rising incidence of diabetes. Besides, the presence of top industry players in the region, rising prevalence of obesity, availability of innovative medical facilities, high junk food consumption, technological advances, and consumers sedentary lifestyle are also adding market growth. The USA & Canada are the key contributors in the region.

The global insulin pump market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for the presence of several significant market players in the region, availability of advanced medical facilities, and technological advancements. The UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France are the country-specific markets in the region.

The global insulin pump market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Factors propelling the global insulin pump market growth in the region include the growing health awareness, availability of advanced medical facilities, increase in disposable income, improving medical facilities in South Korea, Japan, Australia, India, & China, and increasing incidence of diabetes in Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and China.

The global insulin pump market in the MEA will have a small share during the forecast period for poor economies, strict government policies, lack of awareness, limited availability of technology, and less focus to improve healthcare.