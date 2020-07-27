Immunosuppressive Drugs Market Growth Size Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Immunosuppressants are medicines or drugs that lower the ability of the body to reject a transplanted organ. They are also known as anti-rejection drugs.

Market Analysis

Various factors are propelling the Immunosuppressive Drugs Market Growth . These factors, as per the new Market Research Future report, include the growing rate of autoimmune diseases, growing need for organ transplantation, increasing rates of organ failure, increasing use of tissue engineering in organ transplant, and burgeoning demand for organ replacement.

On the flip side, stem cell therapy used as an alternative to organ transplantation, lack of awareness regarding immunosuppressive drugs, shortage of donors for organ transplant, high drug cost, and uncertainty of the action of these drugs on complex organ transplantations are factors that may deter the immunosuppressive drugs market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the immunosuppressive drugs market on the basis of application, end user, drug type, and route of administration.

Based on drug type, the immunosuppressive drugs market is segmented into IMDH inhibitors, mTOR inhibitors, antiproliferative agents, corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, and others. Of these, the calcineurin inhibitors segment will lead the market over the forecast period for their high efficacy.

Based on the route of administration, the immunosuppressive drugs market is segmented into oral, intravenous, and others. Of these, the intravenous segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the immunosuppressive drugs market is segmented into organ transplants, autoimmune disease, and others. Of this, the autoimmune disease segment will have the maximum share in the market during the forecast period, chiefly due to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, especially systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Based on the end user, the immunosuppressive drugs market is segmented into organ transplant centers, hospitals and clinics, and others. Of these, hospitals and clinics will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period, chiefly due to the burgeoning number of hospitals in the developing economies coupled with the growing number of patient admissions.

Regional Analysis

By region, the immunosuppressive drugs market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Of these, the Americas will lead the market over the forecast period. Factors aiding the growth of the immunosuppressive drugs market in the region include the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, the growing number of organ transplants, large-scale investments in research and development, and technological advancements.

The immunosuppressive drugs market in Europe is predicted to have a healthy growth over the forecast period. This is firstly due to the increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases, especially in Western Europe and secondly due to the growing number of transplants in the region.

The immunosuppressive drugs market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. Factors aiding the growth of the immunosuppressive drugs market in the region include an increase in medical tourism, the presence of well-established healthcare industry, and a high population.

The immunosuppressive drugs market in the MEA is predicted to have a small share in the market over the forecast period for having an underdeveloped organ transplant market and the less incidence of autoimmune diseases.

Key Players

Notable players profiled in the immunosuppressive drugs market report include Zydus Cadila (India), Actavis, Inc. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Mylan Laboratories Inc. (US), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc (India), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Genzyme Co. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Astellas Pharma (Japan), and Accord Healthcare (US).

Industry News

October 2019: Lupin has introduced Mycophenolate Mofetil Capsules USP, a generic version of Roche’s CellCept. These are antimetabolite immunosuppressant that is indicated for prophylaxis of organ rejections in liver transplant, kidney transplant, and allogenic kidney recipients and must be used together with other forms of immune suppressants.