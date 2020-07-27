Global Proteomics Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2019 to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Proteomics Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global proteomics market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of proteomics. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the proteomics market during the period. The global proteomics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

Proteomics detects protein expression patterns for specific stimuli at a given time. Also, proteomics determines functional protein networks that exist at the cell level, tissue, or whole organism. Companies are investing in research and development that stimulates the market share in the global proteomics market. For instance, in 2019, PerkinElmer acquired Cisbio Bioassays. Cisbio is a Life Sciences company that develops, manufactures, and markets quality kits and reagents for drug discovery.

Growing Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Personalized Benefits Drives the Growth of the Proteomics Market

The growing awareness regarding the benefits of personalized benefits drives the growth of the proteomics market. The rising research and development expenditure in the development of proteomics contributes to the growth of the proteomics market. The increasing applications in drug discovery stimulate the growth of the proteomics market. The rising development of personalized medicines contributes to the growth of the proteomics market. The increasing availability of proteomics instruments in developed and emerging markets promotes the growth of the proteomics market.

In addition, protein targeted treatments encourage the development of precision molecular medicines for various autoimmune diseases and molecular targets in malignancies. Such benefits of the proteomics market contribute to the growth of the proteomics market. On the other side, high costs associated with proteomics components and lack of skilled professionals in proteomics hinder the growth of the proteomics market. Moreover, the development in mass spectrometry-based proteomics creates numerous opportunities for the growth of the proteomics market.

North America is Anticipated to Have a Premium Share in the Global Proteomics Market

Based on geography, the global proteomics market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a premium share in the global proteomics market. The increasing research and development investments and rising funding by different organizations drive the growth of the proteomics market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global proteomics market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing use of advanced technology in different areas such as drug designing, disease pathway determination, and protein analysis promotes the growth of the proteomics market. Europe is showing growth in the global proteomics market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global proteomics market covers segments such as component and application. On the basis of component, the sub-markets include instruments, reagents, and services. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Bruker Corporation, General Electric Company, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Caprion Biosciences Inc., and other companies.

