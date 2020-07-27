Global Preclinical Imaging Market: New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Preclinical Imaging Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global preclinical imaging market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of preclinical imaging. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the preclinical imaging market during the period. The global preclinical imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Preclinical imaging is used in live animal for drug development. Further, it is used to monitor the treatment response of efficacy. This imaging continues to provide crucial data sets to scientists in cardiology, neurology and metabolic disease. A small animal imaging provides a piece of spatially, quantitative and temporally-indexed information on diseased and normal tissues such as tumors. This allows monitoring of diseases progression as well as treatment options over a period of time. The most used imaging modalities are positron emission tomography (PET), optical (bioluminescence and fluorescence), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The multiple imaging modalities are provided information on molecular features, metabolism, and function all within the context of anatomical structure and localization.

Growing Research Infrastructure Provides Growth Opportunities for Preclinical Imaging Market

The growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, rheumatoid arthritis, and neurological disorders are driving the global preclinical imaging market. Further, government funding for research and development activities, technological advancements in the field of molecular imaging and growing demand for non-invasive imaging techniques provides a demand for the market. However, high operation and installation cost associated with preclinical imaging are hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, growing research infrastructure provides growth opportunities for preclinical imaging market.

North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Preclinical Imaging Market

North America is anticipated to dominate the preclinical imaging market owing to growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, rapid adoption of several types of modalities by the end-user, cardiovascular disease, and technological advancement. Europe is the second-largest region for the preclinical imaging market owing to the increasing number of research and development activities and growing health care awareness among people. The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with healthy CAGR owing to government support for research and development activities, growing population and opportunity for clinical and preclinical studies at low cost.

Segment Covered

The report on global preclinical imaging market covers segments such as product, application, and end-user. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include modalities, and reagents. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include research and development, and drug discovery. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, and research institutes.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as MR Solutions, TriFoil Imaging, Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Mediso Ltd, Miltenyi Biotec, Aspect Imaging, Li-Cor Biosciences, and MILabs B.V.

