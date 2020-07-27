Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market 2019, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Pompe Disease Treatment Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global pompe disease treatment market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of pompe disease treatment. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the pompe disease treatment market during the period. The global pompe disease treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Pompe disease is a rare neuromuscular disorder that occurs in children, infants, and adults who inherit a defective gene from their parents. It is one of the genetic diseases known as lysosomal storage disorders. The symptoms of Pompe disease are insufficient or missing amounts of an enzyme called acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA). This enzyme is needed to break down a complex sugar molecule into glucose.it is a simple sugar that our bodies use for energy. Pompe disease is a progressive disease that gets worse over time. This disease causes progressive muscle weakness and often leads to breathing problems. It is also considered as a metabolic muscle disease. It is similar to other neuromuscular disorders such as muscular dystrophies.

The growing special regulatory drug designations for orphan drugs and increasing research activities performed to find an effective treatment for the disease are driving the pompe disease treatment market. Further Enzyme replacement therapies and growing developments in gene therapy also provide significant growth to the market. However, inflated costs associated with Pompe disease therapy is hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, emerging immunotherapeutic approaches for pompe disease provide growth opportunities for pompe disease treatment market.

Geographically, the pompe disease treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Row. North America is the largest region for global pompe disease treatment market. The occurrence of the disease is 1 out of 40,000 births in the U.S. drug and food administration has approved an enzyme replacement therapy Lumizyme® is used for patients older than 8 years of age. Whereas Myozyme® for the infantile-onset of Pompe disease suffering patients of less than 8 years old. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with healthy CAGR owing to healthcare facilities and increasing awareness among patients regarding rare disorders.

The report on global pompe disease treatment market covers segments such as therapy type, molecule type, route of administration, and dosage forms. On the basis of therapy type, the sub-markets include enzyme replacement therapy, and substrate reduction therapy. On the basis of molecule type, the sub-markets include biologics, and small molecules. On the basis of route of administration, the sub-markets include oral, and parenteral. On the basis of dosage forms, the sub-markets include solid, and liquid.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Amicus Therapeutics, Genzyme company, Oxyrane, Audentes Therapeutics, Sangamo BioSciences, EpiVax, and Valerion Therapeutics.

