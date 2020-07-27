Dental Radiology Equipment Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players- Photostimulable Phosphor (PSP) Systems.

Dental Radiology Equipment Market Dental radiology equipment are devices used for diagnosis of dental infections and dental diseases such as tooth decay, gingivitis, periodontitis, dental caries, other forms of oral cancers and injury. These devices are used in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and dental clinics. In the US, gum disease, is known as periodontal disease, is common around 50% of the adults aged more than 30 years have signs of it. Gum disease occurs due to infection, which later can destroy the gum and the bone that supports the tooth. In such cases, radiographic images help to diagnose severe gum diseases and stage of bone loss, which helps to further proceed with the treatment.

Market Drivers

Rapid growth in geriatric population, this act as a market driver.

Low penetration rate for dental implants which enables cost-effective dental implants for the end-user, this significant act as a driver of the market.

Market Restraints

Due to lack of consumer awareness in developing nations, this significant act as market restraints.

High price of digital radiography systems, act as a market restraints.

Scope of the Dental Radiology Equipment Market

Current and future of Dental Radiology Equipment Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market By Type {Diagnostic Dental Equipment (Dental Radiology Equipment (Intra-Oral (X-Ray Units, Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)), Extra-Oral (Photostimulable Phosphor (PSP) Systems, Digital X-Ray Sensors, Hybrid Units)), Therapeutic Dental Equipment (Dental Lasers, General Equipment)}; End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, and dental clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dental radiology equipment market are Danaher (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), PLANMECA OY (Finland), Carestream Health (US), KaVo Dental, winkelstueckeguenstiger.de (Germany), VATECH, Midmark Corporation (US), RS Components & Controls (I) Ltd. (India), A-dec (US), Nobel Biocare Services AG (Switzerland), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (India), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic (US), ESAOTE SPA (Europe), Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (US), among others.

Key Pointers Covered in the Dental Radiology Equipment Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

Dental Radiology Equipment Market New Sales Volumes Dental Radiology Equipment Market Replacement Sales Volumes Dental Radiology Equipment Market Installed Base Dental Radiology Equipment Market By Brands Dental Radiology Equipment Market Size Dental Radiology Equipment Market Procedure Volumes Dental Radiology Equipment Market Product Price Analysis Dental Radiology Equipment Market Healthcare Outcomes Dental Radiology Equipment Market Cost of Care Analysis Dental Radiology Equipment Market Regulatory Framework and Changes Dental Radiology Equipment Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis Dental Radiology Equipment Market Shares in Different Regions Recent Developments for Dental Radiology Equipment Market Competitors Dental Radiology Equipment Market Upcoming Applications Dental Radiology Equipment Market Innovators Study



