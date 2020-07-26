Transarterial Chemoembolization (TACE) Market Dynamics, Business Profiles and Forecast to 2025

Market Forecast:

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a primary malignancy of the liver and occurs mainly due to chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. It is the third leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, with over 500,000 people affected. Transarterial chemoembolization is the current standard of therapy for patients with intermediate-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Conventional TACE is considered as a standard treatment for HCC.

The global Transarterial Chemoembolization Market Dynamics Is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.57% to reach USD 2777.22 billion by 2025.

Market Influencer:

Improvement in the reimbursement scenario and increasing incidence of HCC are impacting the growth of the market. HCC accounts for approximately 70% to 90% of all primary liver cancers and is the third most fatal cancer worldwide. Moreover, Lipiodol is approved for National Health Insurance reimbursement for transcatheter arterial chemoembolization for HCC.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8564

Key Players:

Advaxis Inc

Baxter

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Isofol Medical AB

Nippon Kayaku Co

Novartis

Sirtex SIR-Spheres Pty Ltd

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co

Regional Analysis:

Americas: The largest regional market for transarterial chemoembolization, the Americas has a well-established healthcare industry, with the increasing preference for early diagnosis. Increased R&D funding is also propelling the Americas market growth in the region.

North America: The North American market is divided into the US and Canada.

US: The larger market in North America. Healthcare expenditure in the US was over USD 3.65 trillion in 2018. Moreover, increasing awareness about HCC and early diagnosis are also boosting the transarterial chemoembolization market in this country. The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases thus recommends hepatic imaging every six months among patients at risk for HCC

Europe: Rising healthcare expenditure is one of the key drivers in Europe transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) market. The European Commission (EC) reported that in 2017, the total government expenditure in the European Union (EU) accounted to 45.8% of the gross domestic product (GDP) and government expenditure on health as a proportion of GDP was 7.0%

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing regional market for Transarterial chemoembolization due to the increasing incidence of HCC in this region.

The vast majority of cases have been observed in Asian countries. China alone representing half of the worldwide cases. In Asia, 70-80% of all hepatocellular carcinoma is attributable to hepatitis B virus, with the notable exception of Japan, where hepatitis C is the main factor

Japan: Japan held the largest revenue share in the Asia-pacific region in 2018 due to presence of better reimbursement policies. For instance, in November 2013, Guerbet Japan announced that Lipiodol is approved for National Health Insurance reimbursement for Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization (TACE) for HCC

Middle East & Africa: Limited medical infrastructure limits the size of the regional transarterial chemoembolization market. However, the presence of favorable government initiatives is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.