Tanning Agents Market size is forecast to reach $7.42 million by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 5.54% during 2020-2025. Owing to its rapid growth in leather production and related products. The chromium salts tanning method is constantly being challenged into contamination and toxicity by environmental groups and foreign regulatory bodies. As a result, new tanning agents have been developed which replace chromium salts partially or entirely. Research and development is aimed at improving alternative methods of tanning. Further, increases the overall market demand for Tanning Agents industry.

End-Use Industry – Segment Analysis

Leather tanning sector has been the primary market for Tanning Agents for many years at a CAGR of 3.55%. Leather-tanning is the most rapidly growing technology on the market for tanning agents. Tanning of leather includes the application of leather skin and animal hides. It produces soft, long-lasting and flexible material. Various leather materials, most of them are iron, aluminum, titanium, zirconium and chromium are used in the tanning process. Due to its high tensile strength and high temperature shrinking properties, chromium tanning is commonly used. Tanned goods in leather are commonly used in different end-user industries including shoes and packaging. In addition, the market in tanning products is expected to develop rapidly in the global forecast period with the growing demand from the leather tanning industry.

Geography – Segment Analysis

APAC dominated the Tanning Agents Market share with more than 52.69%, followed by North America and Europe. In all the leather industries, China was a key region. The country also takes remedial action by adopting rules on the use of chemical substances in the tanning process. The leather sector of China will probably expand with substantial footwear production. The nation is the world’s largest footwear producer and exporter. India has also seen growth in some supplies of raw materials on the market. Even developing countries, such as Pakistan and Ethiopia, there is a high degree of expertise and employment in the leather industry. All in all, the area is expected to develop in footwear, leather tanning industries. Therefore, the demand for the tanning agent market is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period, despite rising demand from the different end-user industries.

Drivers – Tanning Agents Market

Rapid Increase in Demand for high Quality Leather

Leather is one of the world’s most traded items. Luxury leather products used more and more people worldwide and shifts in life patterns, contributing to demand for tanners. Their demand for leather products has increased. Leather goods have been increasingly demanding raw materials. Developing economies meet more than 65% of the world’s demand for leather. The esthetic and functional dimensions of leather must be preserved and strengthened. Research and development programs are established in order to fulfill the practical requirements. New technology and tanning agents are expected to expand considerably over the forecast period as demand for high quality leather increases.

Challenges – Tanning Agents Market

Presence of Alternative material

The production of aluminum, titanium, zirconium, iron, formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde and silica mineral alternate salts was carried out. The introduction of cost-effective processes to allow leathers with similar properties to traditional chromium tanned stock to be developed resulted in the use of iron or zirconium. Zirconium was the better choice because iron is weak in strength and color inconvenience. Zirconium was also a potential alternative to chromium replacement in tanning agents.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Tanning Agents Market. In 2018, the market of Tanning Agents has been moderately consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the Tanning Agents Market are Saint Gobain, Silvateam S.p.a., Bayer AG, Brother Enterprises Holding Co., Ltd., and TFL Ledertechnik GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

Acquisition/Product Launches

LANXESS, which is a leading manufacturer of leather has supported to produce leather in a sustainable, environmental friendly process without using NMP (N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone).

Key Takeaways

As a result, new tanning agents have been developed which replace chromium salts partially or entirely. Research and development is aimed at improving alternative methods of tanning.

Inorganic tanning Materials are used as various leather materials, most of them are iron, aluminum, titanium, zirconium and chromium are used in the tanning process.

Because of its fast momentum and a high temperature shrinking property Chrome tanning is commonly used.

Two of the fastest growing markets in leather chemicals is the demand in China and India. The growth of leather chemical intermediates is driven by the rapidly rising boots, leather cars products industries.

Regardless of the increased demand, businesses have been investing considerably in innovation and growth.

