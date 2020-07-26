TAC Film Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.5 % During Forecast Period 2020-2025.

“TAC Film Market Global Research Report 2020 is a comprehensive business study on the current state of industry which analyses innovative strategies for business growth and describes important factors such as top manufacturers, production value, key regions, growth rate. ”

TAC Film market size is forecast to reach $6.8 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2020-2025. With rise in consumption of LCD displays and film base, which were used in a wide variety of applications, including LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones and car navigation systems. Cellulose triacetate film (TAC film), which protects the polarizer, is the key component in LCD display. Growing public interest towards electronics products will further enhance the overall market demand for fuel additives during the forecast period.

By Size – Segment Analysis

TAC films with thickness from 50-80µm holds the largest market share for TAC film market. Due to its advantageous physical and chemical properties such as Impact resistant glossy surface, resistance to extreme temperatures and high thermal stability, resistance to harsh chemical environments, high optical clarity, resistance to grease, oil, aromatic hydrocarbons and most common solvents, high dielectric constant, Flexibility will drive the market for TAC Films.

By Application – Segment Analysis

Dialysis Reverse Osmosis holds the largest share for the TAC film market, as they were mostly used in water purifier. The surface of cellulose acetate membranes with excellent hydrophilicity are resistant to dirt, and can maintain high permeability in a stable manner.

The “Cellulose acetate hollow fiber ultrafiltration membrane module” has been adopted at many water purification plants, and contributes to creating high-quality drinking water. This membrane module is used not only for water purification, but also for recycling waste water, and it is the module which currently attracts attention the most. For regions where water is scarce or dirty, reuse dialysis RO system is regarded as one of the vital source for drinking water. So, with the rise in growth of water purifiers, automatically the market demand for TAC film will increase.

By Geography – Segment Analysis

APAC holds the largest market share for TAC Film market, as they are the largest producers of electronics devices. TAC films are majorly used in electronics devices such as LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones and car navigation systems. Countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, are the largest exporters in this region. In cell phones or tv or in other electronic devices, TAC films protect the polarizing plate (an LCD component used in electronic devices). As the polarizer, a key component of the polarizing plate, is made of a thin membrane, and has low strength, it must be protected by the TAC film that is transparent, but very strong. The TAC film can be said to be a core material for making solid TVs.

Drivers – TAC Film market

Growing demand for RO purifier in countries beside sea

Demand for RO purifiers are growing in the countries which has sea t their border because they need purifiers for that and as the purifier market grows the demand for TAC film will also grow.

Increasing Innovations such as AI, IOTs

Increasing innovations towards Artificial Intelligence and IOTs (Internet of Things) will create the new market for TAC films, as TAC films are used as protective film for polarizing plate in Electronic devices.

Challenges – TAC Film market

Stringent Government Regulations

Increasing adoption of sustainable and environment friendly products, implementation of stringent government regulations will be the small hurdles for the TAC Film market, as TAC films are not eco-friendly and cannot be reused. But with growing technological soon eco-friendly products will be available.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the TAC Film market. In 2019, the market of TAC Film has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the TAC Film Market are Catalina Graphic Films., Incorporated, Cayman Chemical, China Lucky Film Group Corporation, Fujifilm Global Graphic Systems Co., Ltd., Hyosung Corporation among others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In January 2020, Fujifilm Holdings developed VA Film, which is A TAC-based film that has the function to widen the contrast viewing angle and the hue viewing angle for LCD’s (VA mode). It is mainly used in large-sized TV’s.

About IndustryARC : IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email: sales@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1970-236-3677